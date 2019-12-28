Why 2019 was the best and worst year of Afghanistan since the US invasion? Afghanistan News

%MINIFYHTML1fb7d52395a397e9d8996af5fe4105bb9% %MINIFYHTML1fb7d52395a397e9d8996af5fe4105bb10%

The year 2019 began with hopes of peace in Afghanistan, devastated by war, for the first time since the conflict in the South Asian country began 18 years ago after an invasion of the United States.

In January, the expectations of a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban were high after the two sides agreed in principle their framework.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML1fb7d52395a397e9d8996af5fe4105bb11% %MINIFYHTML1fb7d52395a397e9d8996af5fe4105bb12%

The agreement states that the Taliban will not allow armed groups and foreign combatants to use Afghanistan as a launching pad to carry out attacks outside the country, a complete withdrawal of US and NATO forces, an intra-Afghan dialogue and a halt. permanent fire between the US UU. And Taliban

Afghans believed that their country that had suffered decades of conflict in which tens of thousands had been killed would finally see peace this year.

Meetings between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, the capital of Qatar, continued over the next few months in the context of the continuing attacks by the armed group in Afghanistan and the US-led airstrikes.

In July, another significant movement towards peace was the holding of a two-day intra-Afghan meeting between the Taliban and Afghan officials in Doha. At the meeting, a call was made to reduce civilian casualties to "zero," even while the death toll continued to rise.

"At the beginning we had high hopes for peace, but then we realized that there were many obstacles," Abdul Wali Sadiq, 23, of the Afghan province of Kunar told Al Jazeera.

In September, just when it was believed that the talks between the United States and the Taliban had reached the final stage, President Donald Trump abruptly announced that the agreement was "dead,quot;, citing an increase in violence in which a soldier died U.S.

The Taliban called the US announcement "commotion."

Historical elections

Two weeks after Trump's decision to freeze the talks, Afghanistan went to the polls on September 28 to elect a new president.

The Taliban threatened to Point to election rallies and polling stations, while US-backed Afghan forces intensified air and ground attacks.

Abdul Wali Sadiq, who considered the elections as a springboard to peace, addressed the polling station despite threats from the Taliban.

"My house was trapped in a conflict between the Taliban and Afghan forces. I lost my brother Mohammed Wali, 19, and my sister Nadia, 12," Abdul Wali said, adding that he still voted.

Abdul Ghani, 43, also a Kunar driver, lost his daughter and son after his house was burned down on voting day. The children were at home while he had gone out to vote.

"There were intense fighting between the security forces and the Taliban, but I still went out to vote, so that we have peace in our country and a good future for our children," Ghani said.

Year of record low

The year, which saw the greatest press for peace in Afghanistan, He also witnessed an increase in violence.

The United Nations said that the months of JIn July and September of this year there was "an unprecedented number of civilian victims."

Between January and September, there were moremore than 8,200 civilian victims, including 2,563 people killed and 5,676 injured, according to UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

July was documented as the bloodiest month recorded, with more than 1,500 civilians killed or injured.

In a report published in April, the UN said Afghan and US forces killed more civilians in Afghanistan than the country's armed groups. Some 717 civilians were killed by Afghan and US forces, compared to 531 by rebel fighters.

In October, a UNAMA report said the September election campaign saw about 460 civilian victims, including 85 deaths.

The report attributed more than 80 percent of those victims to the Taliban campaign to interrupt the polls.

"I think the existence of foreign troops in Afghanistan is the main reason for this endless war in our country," said Abdul Wali.

"The Taliban have also killed many people. They need to work for peace because the act of killing has never brought peace."

The peace talks revived

On Thanksgiving this year, Trump made a surprise He visited US troops in Afghanistan and declared that the peace talks with the Taliban had resumed.

The November 28 announcement came a week after two western hostages were exchanged for three Taliban commanders, a trade partially negotiated by the United States.

On December 4, the US special envoy for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, arrived in Kabul, three days before meeting with a Taliban delegation in Doha for a new round of talks.

The renewed Doha talks focused on the steps that could lead to a ceasefire that would end the 18-year war.

"The United States joined today's talks in Doha. The focus of discussion will be the reduction of violence leading to intra-Afghan negotiations and a ceasefire," said a spokesman for the US State Department on December 7. .

So far, the Taliban have refused to commit to the Afghan government, calling it "American puppet."

On December 11, the armed group launched a suicide attack outside a hospital near the Bagram military base in Parwan province, north of the capital Kabul, killing two civilians.

Khalilzad expressed "outrage,quot; at the attack and said that the Doha talks would resume after the Taliban "consulted their leaders,quot; about continued violence.

Delayed Election Results

On December 22, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of Afghanistan announced the preliminary results of the presidential polls after a two-month delay, which the electoral body attributed to technical issues, allegations of fraud and protests from the candidates.

In the results, acting President Ashraf Ghani was seen on his way for a second term of five years after preliminary results showed he won 50.64 percent of the vote.

Ghani's closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah, was second in the race with 39.52 percent of the 1.9 million votes in an election marred by protests and accusations of fraud.

"I don't know what the next year will hold for us, but at least I have hope because of the impulse for peace and elections in our country," Waris Ghamgin, 43, a resident of the village of Ghani Khel, southeast of Jalalabad, He told Al Jazeera.

"These are two good signs even though so many innocent people lose their lives. We have sacrificed enough for our nation, peace should come now."