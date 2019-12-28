What time are college football games? TV channel, schedule, location for 2019 Peach, Bowls party

The College Football Playoff semifinals are officially in place for the 2019 season.

This year will mark the sixth season of the Playoffs: Alabama and Clemson have won the championship twice since the birth of the CFP in 2015, while Ohio State won the first Playoff title.

The Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl will be the sites of this year's semifinal games with the College Football Playoff championship to be played in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday, January 13.

The Playoff will consist of four conference champions: LSU (SEC), Ohio State (Big Ten), Clemson (ACC) and Oklahoma (Big 12). In addition to the two semifinals, the Cotton Bowl, the Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl will make up the six New Year games.

Here is a guide to see LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma in this year's college football semifinal games, including the full schedule of college football bowls, start times and places for Peach and Fiesta bowling .

What time are the college football games today?

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on Saturday, December 28, the last weekend of 2019. The Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET followed by the Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN on ABC will broadcast both games nationwide.

CFP Calendar 2019

Date bowl Time (channel) December 28th Bowl of Peach Chick-fil-A 4 p.m. ET (ABC) December 28th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl 8 p.m. ET (ABC) January 13th University football playoff championship 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Who plays in the Peach Bowl 2019?

The Peach Bowl 2019 will feature No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma. The Tigers (13-0) and Sooners (12-1) won the SEC and Big 12 championships, respectively. LSU and Oklahoma are led by a pair of transfer quarterbacks. Heisman's favorite and Ohio State's transfer, Joe Burrow, executes the Tigers' offense, pitching for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season. The opposing quarterback is Alabama transferred Jalen Hurts, who has scored 3,634 aerial yards and 32 aerial scores.

Who plays at the Fiesta Bowl 2019?

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will fight at the Fiesta Bowl 2019. Like LSU and Oklahoma, Ohio State (13-0) and Clemson (13-0) are also conference champions this season, capturing the titles Big Ten and ACC, respectively. The Buckeyes have a formidable offensive duo in Justin Fields (40 touchdowns) and runner J.K. Dobbins (20 touchdowns by land). Meanwhile, Clemson is the current national champion and has not lost a game since January 1, 2018.

Where is the Peach Bowl played?

The 2019 Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma will be played on Saturday, December 28 in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Where is the Fiesta Bowl played?

The 2019 Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson will be played on Saturday, December 28 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium.