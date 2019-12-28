What channel is Ohio State vs. today? Clemson? Time, TV schedule for the semifinal game of college football

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson face off at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, the second match in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. It is the first team meeting since the 2016 playoffs, which the Tigers easily won 31-0.

The Buckeyes (13-0, 10-0 Big Ten) almost won first place in Playoff had it not been for a slow start against Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. That said, Ohio State has been seen as one of the most complete teams in the country, with stellar power both on offense and defense with players like quarterback Justin Fields, runner J.K. Dobbins, defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

The Tigers (13-0, 9-0 ACC) enter this game as the defending national champion and with a winning streak of 28 games. That said, Clemson is possibly the least tested Playoff team, considering that it comes from generally poor ACC. Clemson has only two victories over classified opponents and almost loses to the North Carolina upstart in Chapel Hill. But hope coach Dabo Swinney uses the seed of the Tigers as a motivational tactic. A team as talented as Clemson playing with a chip on his shoulder is a dangerous thing.

A victory at the Fiesta Bowl would be the first for Ohio State since defeating Oregon in the 2014 college football championship. A victory for Clemson would be his fifth since 2016, and the second over the Buckeyes.

Here's a guide to everything you need to watch the second College Football Playoff semifinal match between Ohio State and Clemson, which includes the start time, TV channels and the full schedule of the New Year's Six Bowl.

What channel is Ohio State vs. today? Clemson?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

Ohio State vs. Clemson is televised nationwide on ESPN, the second of two Playoff games on Saturday. Chris Fowler will play play by play, Kirk Herbstreit will be the analyst and Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will be the bank reporters.

In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, viewers have some alternative options to watch CFP games through ESPN's "Megacast,quot;, which is shown on their sister stations. That includes Command Center (ESPN2), Film Room (ESPNU), Skycast (ESPNews), DataCenter (ESPN Goal Line) and All-22 (ESPN App).

Ohio State vs. Clemson: What time is the initial service?

Date : Saturday December 28

: Saturday December 28 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

The College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 28.

Clemson is 3-0 in his meetings with the state of Ohio. The teams first met in the 1978 Gator Bowl, a 17-15 victory for the Tigers which is better known as coach Woody Hayes' last game (he was fired after hitting an opposing Clemson player). Swinney is responsible for the next two victories in this series, which occurred in the Orange Bowl 2014 (40-35) and the Fiesta Bowl 2016 (31-0).

University football playoff, new year calendar 6

Saturday, December 28

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Classic Cotton Bowl Penn State vs. Memphis Noon ESPN Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) LSU vs. Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) Ohio State vs. Clemson 8 p.m. ESPN

Monday, December 30

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Orange bowl Florida vs. Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13