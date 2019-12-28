What channel is LSU vs. today? Oklahoma? Time, TV schedule for the semifinal game of college football

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma meet in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, the first clash in the semifinals of College Football Playoff. It is the first team meeting since the 2004 BCS championship game.

The Tigers (13-0, 9-0 SEC) took first place in the playoffs by virtue of their five victories over the top 10 opponents, including, at that time, No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa and No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship. game. Field Marshal Joe Burrow has swept all major postseason awards, including the Heisman Trophy and the Sporting News Player of the Year, which led LSU to a record season on the offensive.

The Sooners (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) are the only team in a Playoff defeat, but they beat a Playoff-caliber team in Baylor both in the regular season and in the Big 12 championship game. Jalen Hurts field is the runner-up for the Heisman, and defense is no longer a responsibility under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, as evidenced by the clutch performance in the Big 12 title game.

A victory in the Peach Bowl would represent Playoff's first victory for any team. This is LSU's first place in the Playoffs, but the Sooners have a 0-3 record in their previous Playoff clashes, including 0-2 against SEC opponents.

Here is a guide to everything you need to see the first clash of college football semifinals between Oklahoma and LSU, including start time, TV channels and a full calendar of the six New Year bowling.

What channel is LSU vs. today? Oklahoma?

TV channel (national) : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN

LSU vs. Oklahoma is televised nationwide on ESPN, the first of two Playoff games on Saturday. Sean McDonough will play play by play, Todd Blackledge will be the analyst and Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will be the secondary reporters.

In addition to the main broadcast on ESPN, viewers have some alternative options to watch CFP games through ESPN's "Megacast,quot;, which is shown on their sister stations. That includes Command Center (ESPN2), Film Room (ESPNU), Skycast (ESPNews), DataCenter (ESPN Goal Line) and All-22 (ESPN App).

LSU vs. Oklahoma: What time is the initial service?

Date : Saturday December 28

: Saturday December 28 Start time: 4 p.m. ET

The College Football Playoff semifinal between LSU and Oklahoma starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 28.

LSU and Oklahoma have split their only two meetings: the Sooners beat LSU 35-0 in the 1950 Sugar Bowl as part of an unbeaten 11-0 season, but the Tigers won the rematch in the 2004 BCS championship game, 21 -14.

University football playoff, new year calendar 6

Saturday, December 28

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Classic Cotton Bowl Penn State vs. Memphis Noon ESPN Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) LSU vs. Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) Ohio State vs. Clemson 8 p.m. ESPN

Monday, December 30

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Orange bowl Florida vs. Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

bowl Equipment Time (ET) TV Rose Bowl Game Wisconsin vs. Oregon 5 pm. ESPN Sugar bowl Georgia vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m. ESPN

Monday, January 13