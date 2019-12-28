West Ham dismisses Manuel Pellegrini after the defeat of Leicester | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/28/19 9:02 pm

Manuel Pellegrini has been fired by West Ham

West Ham has fired Manuel Pellegrini after his defeat at home against Leicester.

Co-owner and President David Sullivan said: "It is a great disappointment that we had to make this decision. Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure working with someone of his caliber."

"However, it has become clear that a change is required for the club to return to the track according to our ambitions this season. We feel it was necessary to act now to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal." .

More to follow …

