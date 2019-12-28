Wendy Williams reportedly "grateful,quot;, her family showed her so much support during the holidays after Kevin Hunter's divorce

%MINIFYHTML3d6c9c1ec95eaa01a6015ab01252c14b9% %MINIFYHTML3d6c9c1ec95eaa01a6015ab01252c14b10%

2019 has been a really dramatic year for Wendy Williams due to her divorce from Kevin Hunter. The two had been together for more than two decades, so the news that he cheated and also pregnant his lover was a big surprise.

The next step was to file for divorce and find a new place to live.

The host of the talk show realized that he enjoyed his single life quite a bit, but at the end of the day, the whole situation with Kevin and his separation was still tumultuous and stressful.

In fact, he even called it "the year of hell,quot; during an episode!

But despite what happened, Wendy has had the rest of her family by her side at these parties and she is very grateful for that!

That said, it seems that it is ready to begin 2020 on a positive note due to all the support.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Wendy is having an amazing time in Miami and feels that it is very good for her soul to be surrounded by her family during the Christmas season. Wendy is such a strong and independent woman and loves her freedom since she separated from Kevin Sr. "

They added that ‘at the same time, having all the love and support of his great family made a difference in the world. Wendy feels grateful and blessed to be able to see them all whenever she wants, but having them all during this Christmas made it especially memorable for her. She had an incredible break and left 2019 on such a high note that 2020 will only be amazing for her and her well-being. "

Finally, the source noted that in the coming months, fans will be able to see a new and improved version of Wendy and all thanks to the healing time he has spent with his family during the holidays.



