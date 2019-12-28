Warren Greatrex happy with La Bague Au Roi before the race | Racing news





Richard Johnson and La Bague Au Roi win at Leopardstown

Warren Greatrex feels that La Bague Au Roi is re-forming the double winner of Grade One for her first win of the season in a quality turnout for the MansionBet At Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares & # 39; Chase on Sunday.

Greatrex has been happier with the eight-year-old girl in recent times and was delighted with her effort to finish third in Top Notch at Peterborough Chase in Huntingdon.

The Upper Lambourn coach believes that it took La Bague Au Roi some time to recover from what was a tough rookie chasing campaign last season.

"It seems like a good race. Obviously she ran well last time and went well," he said.

"It's a hot race, but she faced the boys last year and won Grade One. It's not a fall, since I respect them all, but it should be more to her liking."

"She should like the clue, it seems that the ground should dry before Sunday, which will help. We will try and see where we are."

He added: "I crossed my fingers. I was much happier with her last time and probably only took time to find her feet."

"He had a difficult season last season and it took him a little time to put it all together, but he seems to be home and we will try."

Happy Diva showed that he could beat the boys by winning one of the toughest handicaps in the jump calendar, the BetVictor Gold Cup in Cheltenham.

His coach Kerry Lee reports that the eight-year-old is in good shape, but appreciates that this is a different test.

"It's hot. It's the Mares Gold Cup!" she said.

"It's great to see such a good participation and everyone deserves to take risks. Fingers crossed for another solid race."

"She has been in great shape. She is quite versatile when it comes to the terrain and the track. Two and a half miles is her journey. She is quite consistent, so I am sure she will run well, but it is a hot race and due respect to the opposition ".

Lady Buttons won this race 12 months ago and returns to the fences after overcoming obstacles for her first two races of the campaign.

She won a List prize in Wetherby and was fourth in the Fighting Fifth in Newcastle.

Coach Phil Kirby realizes that Lady Buttons will have to be at her best to take this award again.

"It's very competitive. It's in good condition and ready to go. We will go and take advantage of our opportunity," Kirby said.

"He will have to line up at the top of his game."

Nicky Henderson has a leading contender in Casablanca Mix, who lifted an award from the list at Aintree three weeks ago.

Noel Williams' Sensulan is another recent winner of the List, while Queen's Magic, trained by Neil Mulholland, made a winning debut on the fences in Huntingdon.