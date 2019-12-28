Vietnam court condemns former minister to life imprisonment for fraud | News

%MINIFYHTML5d931d5c332c58868c99d34ef72471429% %MINIFYHTML5d931d5c332c58868c99d34ef724714210%

A court in Vietnam on Saturday sentenced a former minister of information to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of accepting $ 3 million in bribes in connection with a controversial agreement at state-owned telecommunications firm MobiFone.

Nguyen Bac Son received the money to facilitate an agreement in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a pay-TV provider with losses, the Public Security Ministry said in a statement.

The court also sentenced another former information minister, Truong Minh Tuan, to 14 years in prison, charged with economic mismanagement and accepting bribes in the same case, according to the statement.

MobiFone, one of the three largest mobile operators in Vietnam by subscription, bought the JSC Global Visual Audio stake for nearly 8.9 trillion dong ($ 383.7 million) at the end of 2015.

The government suffered "serious financial losses,quot; as a result of the transaction, according to the statement.

The MobiFone case is the largest corruption investigation so far in the Vietnam anti-corruption campaign that has already involved hundreds of government officials.

JSC Global Audio Visual President Pham Nhat Vu was sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of paying bribes to executives from Son, Tuan, MobiFone and other government officials, according to the statement.

The court also sentenced another 11 defendants to between two and 23 years in prison for their participation in the case.

The Reuters News Agency could not immediately contact its lawyers for comment.

A plan to sell a stake in MobiFone has long been promoted as one of the most anticipated in the Vietnam campaign to privatize state-owned enterprises, but it has never materialized.

The government previously said it would sell a stake of up to 50 percent in MobiFone by the end of 2020.