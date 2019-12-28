Vic Mensa urges rappers to take responsibility for the glorification of drug cultivation

WENN / Avalon

In weighing the tragic death of Juice WRLD, the rapper of & # 39; Dark Things & # 39; points out the importance of transmitting a more positive influence on hip-hop music.

Rapper Vic Mensa has asked his hip-hop partners to stop glorifying the use of drugs in his music, after the tragic death of WRLD juice earlier this month (December 2019).

The 21-year-old real name, Jarad Higgins, died at Chicago Midway Airport after suffering a seizure on December 8, and his family later opened up to the star's long-term battle with "prescription drug dependence. ".

Speaking to TMZ, the "Dark Things" star, Mensa, urged his musical peers to have a more positive influence through his music, adding that he is "100 percent" thinking about the message he conveys in his tracks .

"As members of the hip-hop community, we must take responsibility for the things we say," he said. "We need to recognize that the shit we talk about influences children."

He continued: "We have a responsibility to give them to you in a real way. Without saying that you can't talk about your real life and the things that are happening, but I think we should start hugging and ourselves." responsible for our glorification of the drug culture. 100 percent ".

After Juice's death, rapper Lil pump, real name Gazzy García, released his popular song "Drug Addict," which glorifies drug abuse, from his set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles and instead performed Juice's hit single, "Lucid Dreams," alongside with a video that shows "Rest in Paz", in honor of the deceased star.