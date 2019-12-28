Vernon Philander prepares to sign for Somerset after the test series South Africa vs England | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd57e1d43abc58682b7dd8b0c3d34b82f9% %MINIFYHTMLd57e1d43abc58682b7dd8b0c3d34b82f10%

Vernon Philander is currently in action for Proteas against England

The versatile South African Vernon Philander has agreed terms with Somerset before the 2020 season of the County Championship.

Philander is currently in action for the Proteas against England and will officially register as a Somerset player at the end of the current test series, when he is ready to retire from international cricket.

Philander, who took four wickets when South Africa fired England for 181 in the first entries of the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, could be presented in all formats for the runner-up of the 2019 County Championship.

"The Somerset County Cricket Club today can officially confirm that we have agreed personal terms with Vernon Philander to become a Somerset player in 2020," the county said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"The club will now be working on all the necessary processes with the ECB to be able to register him as a Kolpak player once the current series of South African events against England has been completed."

"It has been widely reported in recent days that the South African would join the county, but the official documentation required to complete the agreement is being finalized with the ECB, and the club is working for the complete procedure to be successfully completed in the Year new."

Philander recently announced that he would retire from international cricket after the England series.

It will be his second period with Somerset after a brief season in 2012.

