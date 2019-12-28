Varun Dhawan joins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in Switzerland

%MINIFYHTMLf8110f6170df64a3c77ee8d5c50f9b3a9% %MINIFYHTMLf8110f6170df64a3c77ee8d5c50f9b3a10%



Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are currently on vacation in Switzerland. The amazing family is making the most of their end of the year vacations and the photos of them are floating online. But today they had a pleasant surprise when the Kapoor ran into Varun Dhawan in the winter paradise.



Varun and his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, flew to Switzerland a day after Kareena and Saif went on winter vacations. Today Karisma took Instagram to share new photos of her trip and even shared one with Varun from the moment they were in the same place. Well, we're glad our favorite stars make the most of your vacation.

