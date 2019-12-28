Varun Dhawan denies being part of the sequel to Dishoom

The 2016 Dishoom launch starring John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernández was well received by the audience and, therefore, recently there were reports that director Rohit Dhawan is considering making the sequel starring his brother Varun. Rumors also claimed that the filming of Dishoom 2 would begin in mid-2020 and Varun has already given his brother a nod for the film.

However, in a recent interview, the actor claimed that there is no truth in this. He said: "Actually, there is nothing really in this." Well, that makes it crystal clear. Varun will soon be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The film also stars Prabhudheva and hits theaters on January 24, 2020.