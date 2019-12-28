UN resolution condemns rohingya abuse in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution that strongly condemns abuses against the rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minority groups in Myanmar, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rapes and deaths in detention.
In a vote of 134-9 with 28 abstentions on Friday, the body passed the resolution, which also urges the Myanmar government to take urgent measures to combat hate speech against the Rohingya and other minorities in the states of Rakhine, Kachin and Shan General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but often reflect world opinion.
Myanmar, where the majority of citizens are Buddhists, has always considered the Rohingya as "Bengalis,quot; of Bangladesh despite their families having lived in the country for generations. Almost all Rohingya have been denied citizenship since 1982, which makes the group stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.
The Rohingya crisis exploded in August 2017, when the Myanmar army launched what it called a cleaning campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to an exodus from Rohingya to Bangladesh and accusations that security forces had committed rapes and mass murders and burned thousands of homes.
Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, U Hau Do Suan, called the resolution "another classic example of double standards,quot; and "selective and discriminatory application of human rights standards designed to exert unwanted political pressure in Myanmar."
He said the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation and refused to recognize the government's efforts to address the challenges.
The resolution, said the ambassador, "will sow seeds of mistrust and create greater polarization of the different communities in the region."
The resolution alarmed the continued influx of Rohingya Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh over the past four decades. The displaced now add up to 1.1 million, including 744,000 who arrived since August 2017 "following the atrocities committed by the security and armed forces of Myanmar."
The Assembly also cited independent documentation of the international investigation mission "of serious human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities,quot; by the security forces, which according to the mission "undoubtedly amount to the most serious crimes according to the international right,quot;.
The resolution called for an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities.
He reiterated "deep anguish,quot; at reports that unarmed people in Rakhine state continue to be abused by military and security forces.
The resolution also called on Myanmar forces to protect all people and take urgent measures to guarantee punishment for rights violations.
He also urged the government to "accelerate efforts to eliminate statelessness and systematic and institutionalized discrimination,quot; against Rohingya and other minorities, dismantle camps for Rohingya and other displaced persons in Rakhine and "create the necessary conditions for security, volunteering. , dignified and sustainable return of all refugees, including Rohingya Muslim refugees. "
He noted that the Rohingya have refused twice to return to Myanmar due to the absence of these conditions.