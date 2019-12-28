UN resolution condemns rohingya abuse in Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution that strongly condemns abuses against the rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minority groups in Myanmar, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rapes and deaths in detention.

In a vote of 134-9 with 28 abstentions on Friday, the body passed the resolution, which also urges the Myanmar government to take urgent measures to combat hate speech against the Rohingya and other minorities in the states of Rakhine, Kachin and Shan General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but often reflect world opinion.

Myanmar, where the majority of citizens are Buddhists, has always considered the Rohingya as "Bengalis,quot; of Bangladesh despite their families having lived in the country for generations. Almost all Rohingya have been denied citizenship since 1982, which makes the group stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

The Rohingya crisis exploded in August 2017, when the Myanmar army launched what it called a cleaning campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to an exodus from Rohingya to Bangladesh and accusations that security forces had committed rapes and mass murders and burned thousands of homes.