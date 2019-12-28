Ukraine and the Russians hope to exchange prisoners | News

Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists in the east of the war-torn country are expected to exchange dozens of prisoners in a frontline operation on Sunday.

Both sides had said earlier this month that they would carry out an exchange of prisoners by the end of the year, after the high-profile peace talks in Paris aimed at reducing the only active war in Europe.

"The exchange should be tomorrow. We are all waiting for it," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, calling it "the most difficult task of this year."

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the self-declared rebel republic of Donetsk, Daria Morozova, announced that there was an agreement for the exchange.

She said that two Donetsk and Lugansk separatist territories will receive 87 prisoners, while another 55 will be handed over to Kiev, without giving details about the identity of those involved.

The prisoner exchange is expected to take place near the city of Gorlivka in the Donetsk region, controlled by the separatists, in the industrial heart of eastern Ukraine.

Russian media reported that the operation will be carried out on the front line.

The exchange would take place three months after Ukraine carried out a long-awaited exchange with Russia of 35 prisoners each.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since pro-Russian fighters in eastern Ukraine launched a bid for independence in 2014, which caused the conflict.

Details of Sunday's exchange were scarce, and officials said the lists of prisoners still agreed.

The Special Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Martin Sajdik, confirmed that preparations were being made for the exchange.

Peace talks

At the Paris summit this month, the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine agreed to implement a complete ceasefire and proceed with a new withdrawal of the forces from the conflict zones by March 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy also held their first face-to-face conversations and agreed on measures to reduce the conflict.

The December 9 summit was the first of its kind in three years.

Since his coming to power in May, the comedian who became President Zelenskyy, 41, has tried to revive a peace process to end the separatist conflict.

The Kremlin has sent signals that he is ready to work with Zelenskyy, whom Putin described as "sympathetic,quot; and "sincere."

Before the summit, Kiev and the separatists completed a partial withdrawal of the troops.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the time of the Paris meeting that a new summit would be held in four months to assess progress in the end of the conflict.

Countries have tried to revive the agreements signed in Minsk in 2015 that require the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the restoration of control of Kiev over their borders, greater autonomy for Donetsk and Lugansk, and the holding of local elections.

However, there were no signs of warmth between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Paris and many doubt whether Putin really wants to resolve the conflict.

Speaking in Moscow this month, Putin said that if Kiev regains control of the border in the east, pro-Russian residents of separatist-controlled territories could be attacked.

Zelenskyy's peace plan has also been strongly criticized by war veterans and nationalists.

Several nationalist organizations even deployed their own troops on the front line in an effort to avoid a backward movement of the troops in line with the peace agreements.