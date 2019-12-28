UCF trolls Alabama after Crimson Tide move practice to Knights facilities

It's been almost two years since UCF claimed the 2017 national championship with a 34-27 Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, and the Knights have no intention of letting anyone forget it.

Especially the champion of the 2017 university playoffs, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC) are in Orlando this week as they prepare for their Citrus Bowl showdown against Michigan (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten). Alabama issued a statement that, due to the weather, the team would move its Saturday practice to Nicholson Fieldhouse: the Knights' indoor practice facility.

The Knights, feeling the opportunity to attack Alabama, took advantage of the fortuitous situation, subtitling not so subtly the Crimson Tide.

This is not the only time these teams have shot each other, but the fact that UCF is still looking for ways to mention it is just one of the many reasons why college football is so good.