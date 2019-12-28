Tyson Fury says that & # 39; the true champion will be crowned & # 39; in the rematch with Deontay Wilder, explains the change of coach

Tyson Fury believes that his revenge against Deontay Wilder on February 22 will see the "true champion,quot; crowned when he defeats the American.

The WBC heavyweight title will be at stake when Fury and Wilder, who fought for an exciting draw in December 2018, fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

"There is no more bending over and diving," Fury told reporters. "The date has been set, and the & # 39; Bomb Squad & # 39; is about to detonate safely and the true champion is crowned while the world watches the most anticipated fight in years.

"This is a pending issue for me, but when I arrive on February 22, this dispenser will finally receive what awaits him, and I can't wait!"

Fury also explained his surprising decision to separate from lifelong coach Ben Davison in preparing for the fight, saying his work had "stalled." Instead, SugarHill Steward will train Fury.

"We will return to basics," Fury said on ESPN's "College GameDay."

"I trained with SugarHill Steward in 2010, we got along like a burning house.

"I was becoming a bit stale, repetitive, doing the same things day after day for years. I needed a change."

Wilder insists that it is he who will end any doubt about who is the best fighter.

"I tried it the first time and I'm ready to do it again," said the WBC champion. "It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there will be no controversy with this one. I will finish it."

"I am happy and excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give fans what they want to see. I've been doing it in my last three outings: Fury, Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. They have been spectacular events, from my rings in which I gather all the energy of the people, even the uniforms I use to help spread that energy.

"Then I give them what everyone is looking for: knockouts, and my knockouts have been incredible."