Tory Lanez is showing what those hands can do!

We're not sure who Tory Lanez is coming from, but whoever he is, he's not playing with all of you!

It is clear that between the time it takes to create music, go on tour and make appearances in talk shows, Tory likes to spend some time putting her hands to work!

Tory posted a very short video on the ‘gram, but he sure showed us exactly what his hands are about. Tory was hitting some combinations, possibly with his coach, and he was doing it with socks! Clearly, there is no doubt that you are ready to put your legs on anyone who tries it.

While Tory may be boxing for his own free time, fans are convinced he is trying to get some frustrations about his current problem with Interscope records. A few days before publishing the video, Tory made it clear that he was not happy with his relationship with the label and even threatened to come to light to put some things in evidence.

"Interscope records … If you all don't stop playing with me … I'm going to expose what's really happening in that damn building!" He wrote. He commented an hour later saying, "This is going to be fun though … I promise."

He decided not to launch it live, but it probably won't be the last time we hear from Tory vs. Interscope

It is not completely clear why Tory will come to Interscope, but it will be due to the success of his album "Chiztape 5,quot;, which he says is losing money.

"We didn't really do this from a monetary point of view, we did it from a point of view of, I'm losing money doing the album, but what will come out of it? Of course it will be amazing," he said in an interview with Hot 97. "I feel it is very close to a place where it will be critically acclaimed because nobody has done it before."

Hopefully things work for Tory Lanez, but we will keep you informed about all the tea!