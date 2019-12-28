Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrate the holidays with their ex

Instagram / Tori Spelling
Holidays are to unite families … and, well, forgiveness. Just ask Tori Spelling.
the Beverly Hills, 90210 Y BH90210 Alum revealed early on Saturday, days after Christmas and just before Hanukkah's seventh night, that she and Dean McDermott and his five childrenLiam12 Stellaeleven Hattie8 Finnish, 7 and Prince, 2 – recently spent time with her husband's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, the 21-year-old son of the previous couple, Jackand his 14 year old daughter Lola. Spelling and his family celebrate both parties.
"Something good came out of 2019 …", Spelling wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Eustace taking a selfie in what appears to be a restaurant.
In 2005, McDermott began an adventure with Spelling, his co-star in the Lifetime TV movie. Mind about murder, while he was married to Eustace. The actor and his wife separated the following year after more than a decade of marriage, and he married Spelling. During her adventure, she was also married, with Charlie Shanian. They finalized a divorce weeks before she married McDermott. More drama involving Spelling, McDermott and Eustace was documented in the actress's reality show. True tori in 2014.
"14 years ago, I never thought this picture would happen," Spelling wrote in his post. "Society tells us that ex can't be friends. Society sucks! I really enjoy this new friendship that I have formed with my husband's ex @maryjoeustace. And, tonight, we begin a new combined family tradition celebrating the parties together. Me, @imdeanmcdermott, @maryjoeustace, @thejackmonty, @liamaarocdermott, @stelladmcdermott, @ lola_ace1, Hattie, Finn and Beau. #blendedisbest #ourfamily # 2020 #mcdermottspellingeustace ".
Eustace posted a similar photo, writing, "@torispelling could take many notes from you @maryjoeustace – you are a class act!"
The two women and McDermott met in October to celebrate Jack's 21st birthday.
"Epic night with new friends @torispelling and family," Eustace wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a selfie with Spelling. "Happy Birthday @thejackmonty Queens have arrived❤️ # birthday # party # 21 birthday #love #son #mom #family #beauty #tequilla # 2dayrecovery,quot;.
That month, McDermott said in his podcast: Dad's problems with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, that he and Eustace had not spoken before in more than three years.
"We talked before, but I have to admit that this was a whole new level of love," Eustace told McDermott about Spelling in the podcast. "The first thing he said was: & # 39; I will sit by your side & # 39 ;, and she did. I was on, I was in full play. Three or four hours, we had the most incredible moment. We had amazing conversations. She I caressed my hair a lot. She liked to stroke my hair. "
"I had made a decision before going to dinner that, whatever happened in the past, we moved further and there was no animosity," he continued. "I really just wanted to move on. Dean and Jack get along very well, they get along very well, which I love. Tori and I have been dealing with each other on a different matter, and she has been fabulous, understanding and wonderful ".