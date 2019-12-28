Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrate the holidays with their ex

Holidays are to unite families … and, well, forgiveness. Just ask Tori Spelling.

the Beverly Hills, 90210 Y BH90210 Alum revealed early on Saturday, days after Christmas and just before Hanukkah's seventh night, that she and Dean McDermott and his five childrenLiam12 Stellaeleven Hattie8 Finnish, 7 and Prince, 2 – recently spent time with her husband's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, the 21-year-old son of the previous couple, Jackand his 14 year old daughter Lola. Spelling and his family celebrate both parties.

"Something good came out of 2019 …", Spelling wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Eustace taking a selfie in what appears to be a restaurant.

In 2005, McDermott began an adventure with Spelling, his co-star in the Lifetime TV movie. Mind about murder, while he was married to Eustace. The actor and his wife separated the following year after more than a decade of marriage, and he married Spelling. During her adventure, she was also married, with Charlie Shanian. They finalized a divorce weeks before she married McDermott. More drama involving Spelling, McDermott and Eustace was documented in the actress's reality show. True tori in 2014.

"14 years ago, I never thought this picture would happen," Spelling wrote in his post. "Society tells us that ex can't be friends. Society sucks! I really enjoy this new friendship that I have formed with my husband's ex @maryjoeustace. And, tonight, we begin a new combined family tradition celebrating the parties together. Me, @imdeanmcdermott, @maryjoeustace, @thejackmonty, @liamaarocdermott, @stelladmcdermott, @ lola_ace1, Hattie, Finn and Beau. #blendedisbest #ourfamily # 2020 #mcdermottspellingeustace ".