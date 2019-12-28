Thyme Hill lands in Challow Hurdle for Philip Hobbs | Racing news





Thyme Hill beats The Cashel Man in Newbury

Thyme Hill was forced to work hard by The Cashel Man to get the odds at the Betway Challow beginners obstacle in Newbury.

Philip Hobbs' great hope ended third at the Champion Bumper in Cheltenham in March and he had had the perfect start of life over obstacles, winning his first two.

Following these efforts, Thyme Hill was kicked out of favorite 4-6, but Richard Johnson was bothering him from an early stage.

The Cashel Man was allowed an easy lead in the front and tried to stretch the field by turning, but Thyme Hill appeared next to him on the bridle.

A mistake in the end gave Cashel Man another chance, but Johnson kept his mount up to his job to win by a length and a half.