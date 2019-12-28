Three conclusions of LSU's victory over Oklahoma: Joe Burrow leads a record blowout

No. 1 LSU defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in the semifinal of the University football playoff in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-0) – behind the 493 aerial yards and eight total touchdowns of Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, advanced to the Playoff championship game in New Orleans on January 13, giving them a chance to match Clemson as the only teams in the modern era of college football season to go 15-0. Oklahoma (12-2) lost in College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

Here are three conclusions of the great victory of the Tigers:

Burrow, Jefferson set records

Burrow threw four touchdown passes in the first half to Justin Jefferson, with scores of 19, 25, 42 and 30 yards, as part of a race in which the Tigers scored touchdowns in seven of the eight possessions. It was another notable performance with the help of offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and game coordinator Joe Brady. Oklahoma had not allowed a 300-yard passer all season under new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Burrow had 403 yards for halftime, a college football tiebreaker record. He also broke the pass record for a single Playoff game, and will have the opportunity to run in the total of two Deshaun Watson games of 679 aerial yards, set in 2016. He also set the record for "most of the touchdowns responsible for "in a single Playoff game – in the first half – when he threw his fifth touchdown pass. He added two more pass scores and a hurried touchdown before leaving in the last quarter. Burrow finished with 515 total yards of offense.

LSU did all that with limited use of runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who played in moderation due to a hamstring injury, and offensive lineman Damien Lewis, who was injured at the start of the game. The Tigers demonstrated once again that this crime is almost unstoppable with Burrow at the controls.

The thing is that LSU also played defense.

The defense of the tigers sets the tone

LSU shook Heisman's finalist Jalen Hurts in his last college game. The Tigers forced four triples and one interception in the first half, and that was enough to open the game. In a Playoff that presents four elite offenses, that's more than enough to do the job.

LSU did an excellent job of keeping Hurts content in designed races, and took it out of his pocket by passing plays to force wandering throws. In addition to a 51-yard pass play to CeeDee Lamb, LSU also did an excellent job of avoiding fragmented plays.

Hurts was 5 of 18 for 101 aerial yards in the first half, carrying the ball eight times for 24 yards. He finished completing 15 of 31 passes for 217 yards and one interception, adding 43 yards on the ground and two scores on the ground.

But Oklahoma couldn't keep up in the first half, and that led to a 42-14 deficit and the final score of 63-28.

Oklahoma, Big 12 still looking for victory in the playoffs

Brendan Radley-Hiles 'cheap shot at Edwards-Helaire at 1:24 p.m. in the second quarter was symbolic of the Sooners' last collapse on the national stage. Oklahoma was not ready for LSU.

The Sooners have not yet won a Playoff semifinal in four attempts, even in three consecutive seasons. That comes after losing three consecutive championship games in the era of the Bowl Championship Series (2003, 2004, 2008). There are seven changes lost since the last national championship of the program in 2000. The Big 12 is the only Power 5 conference that has not had a team that wins a semifinal in the six-year history of the Playoffs.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has lost only three regular-season games by leading three Big 12 championship races, but a third consecutive loss to a SEC school in the semifinals will lead to another offseason to question the credentials of the Big boys of the Sooners. After three consecutive losses in the semifinals, that criticism is justified.