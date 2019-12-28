Thousands of koalas feared dead in forest fires in Australia | News

%MINIFYHTML8e09af5b8c570e548323d25ab87feaca9% %MINIFYHTML8e09af5b8c570e548323d25ab87feaca10%

It is feared that thousands of koalas have died in an area devastated by forest fires in northern Sydney, further decreasing the population of the iconic Australian marsupial.

The middle north coast of New South Wales housed up to 28,000 koalas, but forest fires in the area in recent months have significantly reduced its population.

The risk of fire accelerated on Saturday in the east of the country as temperatures rose.

Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the most beloved animals in the country, but they have been under threat due to habitat loss.

"Up to 30 percent of its habitat has been destroyed," Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "We will know more when the fires calm down and an adequate assessment can be made."

Shared images of koalas drinking water after being rescued from forest fires have become viral on social media in recent days.

Around five million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have been burned throughout the country during the forest fire crisis. Nine people have been killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

The fire hazard in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was updated to severe on Saturday, as high temperatures accumulated in the region.

The western suburbs of Sydney reached 41C (106F) on Saturday, while the city center is expected to reach 31C (88F) on Sunday before reaching 35C (95F) on Tuesday.

Two forest fires in New South Wales are at the "monitor and act,quot; level issued by fire services.

Canberra, the capital of Australia, peaked at 38 ° C (100 ° F) on Saturday, with a forecast of oppressive temperatures for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Emergency Services Minister David Elliott went on vacation abroad following the much-criticized family trip of Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Hawaii recently.

Morrison, who apologized for leaving, finally interrupted his vacation and returned to Sydney last weekend.

Elliott said he will be informed daily while abroad.

"If the situation of forest fires requires it, I will return home without hesitation," he said.