Things warmed up between Swae Lee and her ex-Boo Marlie Ortiz after she tried to take out the windows of her car!

Whew chillayyyyyy! Swae Lee and Marlie have really been through a lot together, but no matter how many times they separate, they always find their way back. Sometimes, your meetings turn out to be the worst.

In her latest drama, Marlie is clearly not happy with Swae, for reasons she hasn't revealed. But, the video has appeared after her sister tried to take out the windows of one of her cars! In the video, you can hear Marlie admit her attempt, while Swae yells at her to leave her property.

It is not immediately clear how the situation intensified, or what Swae could have done to justify such a reaction from Marlie, but it is obvious that she is angry as always!

"Everyone looks at this tramp a ** n * gga," he shouts in the video. "I tried to burst his window, he is bankrupt a ** b ** ch,quot;

And to add insult to the injury, Marlie captioned the video: "Someone who kills him, I got $ 20K in cash for you."

Shortly after the video appeared, Marlie posted an answer saying she didn't mean anything she said, and that she and Swae are back on good terms. Hopefully, that will remain the case because they always do!

As we reported earlier, Marlie was arrested in September for allegedly hitting Swae. Police said Swae and Marliesia had an argument at her home, and she allegedly began throwing objects at her.

Apparently, his safety kicked her out, but apparently she came back and hit him with a header. She reportedly called the police, claiming that Swae had sexually assaulted her. But, when the authorities arrived, she changed her story, admitting that the fight had begun.

She alleged that she started breaking things in her house and hitting him, while claiming that Swae strangled her.

What do you think, Roomies?