The USC still looks like a second category program after a failure full of errors vs.

%MINIFYHTML46c7027ac91dd4c9fa15df5a03a1cb279% %MINIFYHTML46c7027ac91dd4c9fa15df5a03a1cb2710%

SAN DIEGO – USC coach Clay Helton left the field in San Diego on Friday night, then started running as he approached the tunnel.

Helton saw the small group of fans of the remaining Trojans in the stands of the SDCCU stadium and knew what was coming: more boos aimed at the coach in conflict.

%MINIFYHTML46c7027ac91dd4c9fa15df5a03a1cb2711% %MINIFYHTML46c7027ac91dd4c9fa15df5a03a1cb2712%

No. 19 Iowa had just dismantled No. 22 USC 49-24 at the Holiday Bowl, providing another black eye to the program since sports director Mike Bohn announced that Helton would return next season.

WOLF: USC, Bohn should answer Helton's question as soon as possible

"They played better than us," Helton said of the defeat. "Simple as that."

Helton was right. Iowa deserved to win, and it was easy to find out why. USC repeated the same mistakes that have caused most of its struggles this season. The defense could not stop Iowa, the offensive never ran the ball and the special teams made a critical mistake.

Not that any of that deterred Helton after the game.

"We believe in the championships here," he said. "Just as the fan base could be frustrated, the coaching staff and players are frustrated … (but) we will be a very good team next year."

Former USC runner Reggie Bush was more severe in his summary:

"At the end of the day, USC was overtaken," Bush said after the game at Fox. And although Helton returns next season, some of his assistants are not expected to be so lucky.

Helton did not want to address personnel changes after the game, but defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coach John Baxter are two assistants who may no longer be on their staff next season. Neither looked great Friday.

Iowa scored 49 points in his game over USC, including the average state of Tennessee kept the Hawkeyes at 48, with only 328 yards of attack. But the Hawkeyes converted 8 of 13 third attempt attempts, and one fourth attempt attempt. Field Marshal Nate Stanley completed 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Runner Tyler Goodson and receivers Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Ihmir Smith-Marsette rushed to score.

The USC special teams missed a field goal, 42-24 less with 5:12 remaining, and allowed Smith-Marsette to return an initial 98-yard kick for a touchdown in the second quarter, just after the Trojans had tied the game on 14-14. Iowa never led the USC for less than four points after that.

USC stalled offensively after quarterback Kedon Slovis left in the third quarter with an elbow injury. But even before getting hurt, the running game was non-existent (the Trojans ended up with 18 carries for 22 yards). At one time, they threw 36 passes while their kicks only ran times.

MORE: Early signing period last loss for Helton

That unequal attack went well against Arizona, Colorado, Arizona, State, California and UCLA. But Iowa is a good team, dominates the line of scrimmage against the Trojans and constantly dissects the defense of the USC with a more disciplined game: all the things that seemed to harm this team in the last two seasons.

"The bright days are coming," said a seemingly alien Helton.

Who else believes that? The loss to Iowa comes immediately after a disastrous period of early signing that made USC ranked last in the Pac-12 in recruitment and 78th overall. Bohn was on the sidelines on Friday night, but he hasn't tweeted in almost a month after being heavily criticized on social media for his controversial decision to retain Helton.

USC has a young team and returns to Slovis in 2020. But that won't matter if the mistakes that have hurt the Trojans every week in 2019 remain next season. While Helton is in charge, fans will remain skeptical.

And things are unlikely to get better soon. USC opens next season against Alabama. Perhaps the "bright days,quot; Helton spoke of were for week 2 of next season, against New Mexico.