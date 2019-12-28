The United States Navy confirms that Iranian ships "harassed,quot; their aircraft carrier – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. He confirmed that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) was "harassed,quot; by several Iranian ships during the transit of the Hormuz Strait earlier this month.

The War Zone publication confirmed Friday that the small vessel group of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) followed the US Navy aircraft carrier attack group out of the Strait.

"During the transit, several Iranian ships followed American ships across the strait," the US Navy Commander told the War Zone. UU. Joshua Frey, public affairs officer of the Central Command of the US Naval Forces. UU. (NAVCENT). "His activity was within normal behavior patterns for Iran and did not threaten the Abe (Abraham Lincoln) attack group."

Early, some media published commercial satellite images showing Abraham Lincoln making transit out of the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on December 4, 2019, escorted by 18 small Iranian vessels about 20 miles northwest of Oman Musandam Peninsula and about 30 miles from the Qeshm island of Iran.

"Most of the Iranian ships were in an orderly formation at the rear, in front of the USS Leyte Gulf cruise port, which also sailed behind the aircraft carrier," according to the Wa Zone.

According to Commander Frey, no other American ship or ship, or any allied or associated ship, accompanied these elements of the Lincoln Lincoln Group.

In addition, the US Navy UU. He has published images of recent exercises in the Arabian Gulf that showed evidence of the Griffin MK-60 guided missile system.

"The exercise demonstrated a proven ability for ships to defend themselves against threats from small boats and ensure maritime safety through key bottlenecks in the area of ​​responsibility of the United States Central Command, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific across the western Indian Ocean and three strategic strangulation points. " The Navy's message says.

The new version of the ship-based Griffin missile was designed to find lasting countermeasures to defeat enemy speedboats that harass shipping in international seas and straits.