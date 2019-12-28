The star of & # 39; Lolita & # 39; Sue Lyon died at 73

The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Actress Sue Lyon He has died at the age of 73.

The star, who rose to fame at age 14 for his controversial starring role in Stanley Kubrick's 1962 adaptation of "Lolita", which represented a pedophile's relationship with a 12-year-old girl, died Thursday, December 26, longtime friend Phil Syracopoulos told the New York Times.

He said she had been in poor health for some time and died at her home in Los Angeles, California.

Lyon accumulated more than two dozen film and television credits from 1959 to 1980, but was best known for his role as "Lolita", after beating 800 other actresses to get the role.

He then appeared in several other movies, including "Iguana Night"Y"7 women", with its most recent appearance in the 1980s"Alligator".