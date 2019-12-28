The Sacramento Kings guard, De & # 39; Aaron Fox, prevents serious back injuries | NBA News

The Sacramento Kings point guard, De & # 39; Aaron Fox, does not have a serious back injury, but the team is still awaiting a verdict on a left foot injury suffered by striker Marvin Bagley III.

The Kings announced Friday that an MRI exam did not detect structural damage to Fox's back. He is on the day-to-day list.

The club also said Bagley would meet with a foot specialist on Saturday.

Both players were injured in the loss of Sacramento's 105-104 overtime overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The team said Fox was experiencing back spasms when he left within two minutes of the game. Bagley came out in the third quarter after scoring 18 points in 20 minutes.

Image:

From & # 39; Aaron Fox rises for a dump against the Utah Jazz



"Marvin will meet with a foot specialist tomorrow, so we'll know more tomorrow," Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters after Friday's practice.

"From & # 39; Aaron got an MRI this morning, and that looks good, more than they thought, that are the spasms in the back, and it's one of those things that are everyday. It depends on how fast we can get it back ". loosen up ".

Image:

Marvin Bagley launches a dump against Melbourne United



Both Fox and Bagley have already lost significant time this season. Fox lost 17 games with a left ankle injury, while Bagley was out for 22 games after breaking his right thumb in the first game of the season.

Fox averages 17.6 points and 6.4 assists in 14 games (12 starts). Bagley is contributing 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in nine games (three starts).

The Kings (12-19) have lost five consecutive games entering a Saturday night competition against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.