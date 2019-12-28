The puzzling tactics of bowling in England leave Joe Root aside in need of a miracle | Cricket News





Ben Stokes was perhaps the only bowler in England who succeeded in his plans on the third morning

England needs another miracle.

And after what we've seen of them this year, who can say it won't happen? Ben Stokes is yet to come after all.

The most encouraging of the night sessions in Centurion has given them an opportunity, 255 more required with nine wickets in hand, although scarce, but it was the disorder that occurred before that left tourists in need of divine intervention. It was a disaster made by England.

Even after letting South Africa move a little away from them on the first day and another batting collapse on the second day, England began the third day with hope. The Proteas were four down with an advantage of 175, but if tourists could play before lunch, they would be in the game.

7:26 Highlights of day three of the first test between South Africa and England in Centurion Highlights of day three of the first test between South Africa and England in Centurion

As it was the morning session was a disaster.

As has been the case throughout the Test, there is a considerable warning that England is fighting a battle on two fronts: against South Africa in the field and an unpleasant disease virus.

Jos Buttler was confirmed as the last victim before the game began, fortunately they had a substitute capable of keeping the wicket in Jonny Bairstow, while Joe Root was also suffering and left the field early. He returned to the action twice, but on each occasion it seemed decidedly wrong.

The captain and the wicketkeeper were killed by an illness and the players also pointed out that the field, animated during the first days, seemed to have calmed down a bit.

Again, it is not ideal, but that still does not explain the tactics of England. Stokes had spoken before the game began to follow the example of Vernon Philander the day before and when they opened with James Anderson and Sam Curran, that seemed to be what they were trying to do.

However, with the ball off the field, England was frustrated as Rassie van der Dussen and night watchman Anrich Nortje resisted relatively easily, but instead of simply getting into the stump as Filander did so effectively in the second day, they broke up the initial plan and started hitting the ball in half.

Rassie van der Dussen took full advantage of England's bad morning to score a Test fifty debut

The races began to flow, but the plan remained the same even when, after Jofra Archer had eliminated Van der Dussen and Nortje, the latter admitted that with a short ball, Quinton de Kock entered and broke a burst of limits.

For lunch, South Africa had added 125 races to lead by 300 and still had three wickets in hand. England had been irritable in the field with Stokes and Stuart Broad having a small dispute in the group after a wicket and during the interval, Nasser Hussain did not hold back.

"You have to look at the way South Africa played, where did they get their wickets?" he said. "Everyone caught in the cordon. England when they played well in the first innings, all the wickets caught in the cordon.

"Then, suddenly, they think & # 39; we have a cunning plan, we will do it completely differently and we will simply jump after another after another & # 39; if you do that, there is a way of firing, to defend yourself from the short leg. There are no bowling. Neither nick nor lbw, so you better put that place in. It was strange.

"Look at how Vernon Philander played. In a top-to-bottom pitch, aim for the stumps and make batters advance. England planning is simply not activated, there is no feeling for the game."

1:50 Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain evaluate how the costumes of England and South Africa would feel while tourists seek to chase 376 to win the first Test Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain evaluate how the costumes of England and South Africa would feel while tourists seek to chase 376 to win the first Test

The Root captaincy has been questioned in recent months with the team that continues to fight away from home, as well as their diminishing returns with the bat. Their double hundred in Hamilton was enough to calm some criticism, but certainly not to silence them, and after the presentation of the team this morning, they will be as strong as ever.

However, the fault does not lie solely with the employer, especially since he was not in the field for long periods and was clearly far from being in optimal condition when he was. Of course, Root must take his part, but bowlers must also see themselves.

Broad and Anderson have more than 1,000 test match wickets between them. They will clearly have an important role in deciding bowling plans. Even if they thought it was worth trying the short tone approach, it soon became clear that it was not working. Couldn't they have intervened?

Archer and Curran are still finding their way in the test cricket and the first one at least had some success with short things. He made his first five test abroad, but at six o'clock. In a game where the races have been, certainly in the first two days, difficult to achieve, he suggests that something is wrong.

Jofra Archer took 5-102 but England needs to find a way to handle it better

Social networks quickly criticized Archer and, although the bowler was not at his best, he was clearly playing a plan, he just had to look at the field to see that. The management of Archer by England and the role he plays in the team is something that must surely be addressed and given his obvious talent, solving it is for the benefit of all parties.

Returning to the more patient approach after lunch, England admitted that they had been wrong in the morning, but by then the damage was already done.

They will know that a 376 victory goal is at least 50 or 60 more than it should have been, and that is to be generous. If they had been chasing 300, there could be a lot more optimism on day four.

As things stand, South Africa is likely to take the nine lands they need to win this Test, but even if England achieves the unthinkable, they cannot ignore the problems that have affected them in Pretoria.

There is much to discuss and eliminate before the next game in Cape Town. The morning of day three in Centurion could be a good place to start.

Watch day four of the first Test between South Africa and England starting at 7:30 a.m. at Sky Sports Cricket.