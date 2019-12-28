"The pendulum has receded,quot;: the anti-corruption posts in Latin America

For some, seeing Brazil's most dominant political figure in jail was the culmination of the anti-corruption campaign and the evidence that the law finally applied equally to everyone. For others, it was evidence that the research was politically contaminated and began to recede in the influence trade that it sought to remedy.

The unusual zeal and speed with which the left fire brand case was handled made it politically charged: when Mr. da Silva was jailed in April last year to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption and Money laundering, he was the favorite. in the presidential race. The sentence blocked him from voting and paved the way for the election of the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

The suspicion that the accusation was politically motivated only grew after Sérgio Moro, the judge who handled Mr. da Silva's case, joined President Bolsonaro's cabinet as minister of justice. That appointment, which came with the promise of an eventual seat in the Supreme Court, outraged the politicians on the left and tarnished the image of Mr. Moro, who had become a popular hero in the country and a famous jurist in the Foreign.

"If there is something that a judge needs, it is the autonomy of the political establishment," said Margarita Stolbitzer, a former legislator in Argentina and a prominent anti-bribery activist, who said she was stunned by Moro's decision to join Bolsonaro's cabinet. "I felt he let us down, considering the image he sold of himself."

Mr. Moro rejected an interview request. In response to questions sent by email, some of which he did not answer, he said he saw the cabinet post as an opportunity to "consolidate the progress that has been made in the area of ​​anti-corruption and extend them to the fight against organized crime and violent crimes. "

Mr. Moro's legacy suffered a new blow when The Intercept Brasil, an online news medium, began reporting in June on a treasure of leaked text messages exchanged by federal prosecutors. The messages showed that Mr. Moro had provided guidance to the prosecution in the case of Mr. da Silva.