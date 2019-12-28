"The pendulum has receded,quot;: the anti-corruption posts in Latin America

The largest corruption investigation in the history of Latin America began, quite humbly, at a Brazilian service station, but as it progressed in the region, it knocked down top government officials and corporate titans alike.
For those caught in the scandal, it was a moment of account adjustment. For ordinary citizens, it was something else: a moment of hope. Even the most powerful, it seems, were finally being held accountable.
Now, five years after the scandal exploded in public view, the region's drive against corruption has begun to stall.
"For a brief moment, everyone was within the reach of justice," said Thelma Aldaña, a former attorney general of Guatemala who accused the president and vice president of the country in a corruption case in 2015 and became one of the flagship figures of the campaign .
That offensive came after years of high commodity prices that increased many economies in the region, removing millions of poverty, but also feeding public spending and, therefore, opportunities for grafting. When that period of abundance ended, he left government officials vulnerable and prosecutors free to persecute the powerful.
In Peru, former President Alan García committed suicide instead of being arrested. In Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former president who remained the most dominant political figure in the country, was sentenced to prison, as was Marcelo Odebrecht, the head of the largest construction conglomerate in Latin America.
But efforts to adopt anti-corruption reforms were stirred amid political pressure. As the discredited figures in business and politics increase, many of those who led the crusade against graft retaliation. Ms. Aldaña, who is now in exile, faces death threats in her home. The working group that allowed the fight against corruption in their country was closed.
"The pendulum was pushed aside, and now the pendulum has receded," said Deltan Dallagnol, the federal prosecutor who led the main anti-corruption task force in Brazil. It was established in 2014 to process cases because of the scandal that became known as Lava Jato, or Car Wash, after the service station in the capital of Brazil, Brasilia.
All this has helped to feed widespread anger and distrust towards the political establishment. Millions of Latin Americans have voted on the headlines and in recent months they have taken to the streets in huge protests.
In some cases, the credibility of efforts to combat grafting was undermined by the transgressions committed by the Crusaders themselves. In Brazil, The leaked cell phone text messages showed that the chief investigative judge provided strategic guidance to federal prosecutors on what criminal procedure experts considered a clear violation of legal and ethical guidelines.
The recidivism of Brazil in corruption may be the most dramatic and consistent in the region, given the number of prosecutors achieved in a few years. The Car Wash working group filed charges against 476 people, reached 136 plea agreements and recovered more than $ 900 million in stolen assets.
Brazilian companies with projects in the region exported the corruption scheme they had perfected in their countries. The companies used money laundering operations, such as the one that operated from the service station in Brasilia, to clean up the cash used to pay politicians and high-ranking parties. In exchange for the money, the inflated public works contracts were directed at the companies.
The principal of these companies was Odebrecht, a construction conglomerate based in Brazil that paid more than $ 780 million in bribes in Latin America and the Caribbean to capture contracts worth $ 3.34 billion, according to the Department of Justice of the States United.
The scandal changed politics in Brazil, where every major party was involved in financing illegal campaigns and bribery schemes.
The arrest and eventual imprisonment of Mr. da Silva, the former president, for accepting the use of an apartment by the sea in exchange for directing government contracts represented a turning point for the country.
For some, seeing Brazil's most dominant political figure in jail was the culmination of the anti-corruption campaign and the evidence that the law finally applied equally to everyone. For others, it was evidence that the research was politically contaminated and began to recede in the influence trade that it sought to remedy.
The unusual zeal and speed with which the left fire brand case was handled made it politically charged: when Mr. da Silva was jailed in April last year to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption and Money laundering, he was the favorite. in the presidential race. The sentence blocked him from voting and paved the way for the election of the far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.
The suspicion that the accusation was politically motivated only grew after Sérgio Moro, the judge who handled Mr. da Silva's case, joined President Bolsonaro's cabinet as minister of justice. That appointment, which came with the promise of an eventual seat in the Supreme Court, outraged the politicians on the left and tarnished the image of Mr. Moro, who had become a popular hero in the country and a famous jurist in the Foreign.
"If there is something that a judge needs, it is the autonomy of the political establishment," said Margarita Stolbitzer, a former legislator in Argentina and a prominent anti-bribery activist, who said she was stunned by Moro's decision to join Bolsonaro's cabinet. "I felt he let us down, considering the image he sold of himself."
Mr. Moro rejected an interview request. In response to questions sent by email, some of which he did not answer, he said he saw the cabinet post as an opportunity to "consolidate the progress that has been made in the area of anti-corruption and extend them to the fight against organized crime and violent crimes. "
Mr. Moro's legacy suffered a new blow when The Intercept Brasil, an online news medium, began reporting in June on a treasure of leaked text messages exchanged by federal prosecutors. The messages showed that Mr. Moro had provided guidance to the prosecution in the case of Mr. da Silva.
The leaked messages were a blessing to the objectives of corruption investigations.
"The disclosure of the talks left Car Wash prosecutors bleeding, and sharks smelled like blood," said Bruno Brandão, executive director of Transparency International in Brazil. "What we are seeing now are important and simultaneous attacks that represent a real threat of return to impunity that the elites historically enjoyed."
As a candidate, Bolsonaro promised to boost the fight against corruption. His willingness to fulfill that promise was tested shortly after his election in October 2018. In December, his son Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator, had become the target of a corruption investigation initiated by suspicious financial transactions in his former office in Rio. state legislature of de janeiro.
Months later, federal prosecutors cried over the appointment of the new attorney general by Mr. Bolsonaro.
The president has traditionally elected the attorney general from a list presented by the national association of federal prosecutors. This system was intended to prevent a president from electing a senior law enforcement official, as that person oversees corruption investigations involving elected officials, including the president.
Bolsonaro chose his own man, a measure that the prosecutor's association called "the biggest democratic and institutional setback,quot; for the office in 20 years.
With the authority of law enforcement officials, the main corruption cases in Brazil stagnate or progress at an icy pace as powerful defendants appeal convictions and use legal tactics to postpone prison sentences.
Eike Batista, Once one of the 10 richest men in the world, he was sentenced in July 2018 to 30 years in prison for paying millions in bribes, but has not yet begun serving his sentence.
Former President Michel Temer remains at large despite a series of criminal charges that have prosecuted him since 2017. They include an instance in which Mr. Temer was registered surreptitiously condoning the payment of a bribe to prevent a former political ally from detailing crimes to the authorities.
The decline in Brazil has been closely observed throughout the region, where politicians have largely prioritized self-preservation over measures that would make judicial powers more independent, campaign financing more transparent and the contract process public works less prone to bribery.
In Guatemala, President Jimmy Morales closed a panel of United Nations experts who had been helping the attorney general's office build complex and sensitive cases of corruption. The decision came after Morales, who campaigned under the slogan "neither corrupt nor thief,quot;, was investigated for allegedly receiving illegal campaign contributions.
The Honduran government, which had signed the establishment of a similar entity there in 2016, this year declined to renew its mandate.
Those models enjoyed broad public support in 2016, when the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction company, had agreed to pay a $ 3.5 billion fine after confessing that it had established a department to bribe politicians across the region to secure public works contracts.
The founder of the company, Marcelo Odebrecht, reached an agreement with prosecutors in Brazil and spent two and a half years in prison. The company then extended an offer to countries where he had paid bribes: in exchange for immunity from new processes, he said he would disclose the money paid and the contracts secured fraudulently.
Some countries, including Ecuador, Peru and the Dominican Republic: they accepted their offer from Odebrecht and, as a result, arrested former presidents. But in Colombia and Argentina, the lack of political will has prevented further investigations into Odebrecht's corruption.
Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez of Colombia described the lack of openness of the Odebrecht case as deeply worrying in a country that has been shaken in recent days by mass protests.
"It has very serious consequences and is seriously undermining people's trust in institutions, political parties, Congress and the justice system," he said. "That endangers the future of democracy."
In Brazil, several of the figures who were among the first to be imprisoned for their participation in the Car Wash scandal are now free and are rebuilding their lives.
Among them is Nelma Kodama, a black market forex trader sentenced to 18 years in prison. His term was reduced by President Temer, who spent much of his time in office defending himself against corruption charges.
Kodama, who became infamous for posting a photo of his ankle bracelet ordered by the court along with Chanel's red shoes, said in an interview that Car Wash, at the end of the day, had not altered the culture of corruption.
While it was an example of several high profile people, he said, the repression did more harm than good by deepening the recession that began in 2014 and paralyzing some of Brazil's largest companies.
"The operation was a failure," said Kodama, who recently published a report detailing how he helped launder money for years and the indignities he endured in jail. "It did not put an end to corruption and left the country with a crazy level of unemployment."