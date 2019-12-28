The head of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, advises Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be among the best strikers in Europe | Soccer news

Calvert-Lewin scored twice when Everton beat Newcastle 2-1 to advance to tenth place in the Premier League





Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice when Everton beat Newcastle on Saturday

Carlo Ancelotti believes that Dominic Calvert-Lewin can become one of the best strikers in Europe after seeing him score twice in Everton's 2-1 victory over Newcastle at St James & # 39; Park.

After Ancelotti's Goodison Park reigned with a Boxing Day winner against Burnley, the Calvert-Lewin apparatus intercepted a Fabian Schar equalizer to give the Toffees three more points.

Ancelotti said: "He is a fantastic forward in my opinion, fantastic with his head, smart in the box and strong.

"But he's young and that's why he has to improve. He's a humble guy and doesn't talk much."

Calvert-Lewin has started quickly with the new boss Carlo Ancelotti

"I think he will be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities to be a great striker."

Despite the positive start of his tenure, Ancelotti has already begun to point out the improvements he believes his team can make while seeking to secure their place in the upper half of the table.

"We had difficulties in the second part of the first half, where we suffered a lot and lost control of the game," Ancelotti added.

"I think the team spirit is really good and I think this is the key to our victory. Now we have to work when we have time to try to play better football."

"Some parts of the game were really good, but we have to show continuity in the game and not lose control as we did in the last 20 minutes of the first half."

Newcastle chief Steve Bruce questioned the decision not to grant Miguel Almiron a first-minute penalty after another game that threatened to increase his injury list before the New Year's Day clash with Leicester.

Almiron fought with Everton's defender, Michael Keane, after playing only 40 seconds on the clock, and Bruce said the Paraguayan paid for being "too honest."

Bruce said: "They launched an attack on him two weeks ago for leaving, (but) he has tried to stand up and be genuine and has not been rewarded."

"I thought the first one with Almiron was the critic. If he falls, it is a penalty, but he stands and facilitates the referee's decision."

Bruce confirmed that Schar and Joelinton already have doubts about the clash with the Foxes after leaving the field complaining of hamstring and calf problems, respectively.

And the news caused the head of the Magpies to criticize the hectic schedule of matches and insisted: "You can see that (the game) is plagued with mistakes and obviously the players are tired."

"We created some opportunities and for me we were a little uneven too soon in terms of chasing the game."

"The crowd was magnificent in that period and the players reacted to the crowd and we were punished, we left a little exposed."

"I don't think we deserve to be defeated today. It was important that we didn't lose the game and unfortunately yes, which is disappointing."

"We are halfway there and it is the first time we have suffered consecutive losses since August. So let's dust off and get ready for Wednesday and the second half of the season."

Whats Next?

Newcastle receives Leicester at St James & # 39; Park on New Year's Day; Start at 3pm. Everton will travel to face Manchester City the same day at 5.30 p.m.