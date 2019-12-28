The goal of Randox Health Grand National for Potters Corner | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLfb227f0aa9f00d76afd1454141eeb6f79% %MINIFYHTMLfb227f0aa9f00d76afd1454141eeb6f710%





Potters Corner on its way to victory at Coral Welsh National

%MINIFYHTMLfb227f0aa9f00d76afd1454141eeb6f711% %MINIFYHTMLfb227f0aa9f00d76afd1454141eeb6f712%

Christian Williams nominated the Randox Health Grand National as the ultimate goal of Chepstow hero Potters Corner.

The nine-year-old boy secured a famous Welsh hit for Glamorgan Williams's coach and a group of owners that includes Welsh rugby star Jonathan Davies when a three-quarter winner with the 7 pound claimer arrived home Jack Tudor on Friday.

Williams will now point to the role of Aintree on April 4 for his star, with Irish options also open in preparation for the four and a quarter mile masterpiece.

The coach said: "I would say that we will enter the Grand National and that would be the main objective since now you do not have too many options."

"We will point to that and hope the ground is on the soft side. A different horse is seen on the soft ground."

"Everything is a bit manic and we will think now. I could participate in it in some good races with level weights on soft ground, maybe Ireland."

"It may not be good enough to win them, but it could be good enough to run well on them. He has received six hits from the handicap in his last six hurdles."

"He had never had a runner in the National before, so it will be great. He has good tactical speed and a touch of class and he keeps up very well. They try to do it on the soft side too so he will definitely have an entrance there."

While Potters Corner won the Midlands National last period, Williams admits that he had a less than ideal campaign and felt that the castrated horse class proved crucial.

He added: "I didn't have a clean race with him last season. He had an unpleasant fall at Eider Chase, he wasn't quite right the week after and the Midlands National arrived a fortnight after that, I don't think he went to the Midlands National in great shape and still won that.

"The way he jumped and traveled on Friday, he looked better than they did all the way. After half a mile, a friend of mine, who is a good judge, thought it was going well."

"He finished third in the Aintree bumper when Buveur D & # 39; Air was fourth, Bellshill second and Barters Hill first and won more than three miles due to obstacles, many of those four-mile hunters could not do as they are. Too slow since I've ridden many of them before. "

Williams was in Newbury to saddle the runners on Saturday, which meant the post-race celebrations were discreet.

He said: "It was a quiet night last night as there was an early start (Saturday). We had some local people who came to the local pub, which was nice and everyone said it was well done. It was special."