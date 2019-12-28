The atheist preacher. The thorn on the side of Beijing. The mayor awaiting his murder.

Contrary to a celebrity profile, which offers an outline of someone everyone knows, The Saturday Profile offers an in-depth look at an unknown but fascinating person who does influential work around the world.
Since 2002, the profile has discovered artists, activists, entrepreneurs and others whose activities have not yet reached a global audience, but whose efforts, sometimes eccentric, but always important, are making real differences on six continents.
This year, for the first time, we are offering an end-of-year summary of three of our favorites in condensed form, giving readers the opportunity to meet for the first time or meet characters that are worth knowing.
Despite being an open atheist, Reverend Gretta Vosper has firmly held her place in the United Church of Canada, the preeminent Protestant church in Canada.
Although as a child she claimed that Jesus had taught her to skate, Mrs. Vosper never considered herself a devotee. Instead, he says he has always understood God indirectly, as love.
The divinity school cemented its metaphorical views of God. But once he began to preach, he realized that many parishioners thought he was talking about a spirit that knows everything and sees everything, who answered the prayers and called some to heaven and others to hell.
"I realized how little I said to someone," said Vosper, 61.
Then, four years after being hired at West Hill United Church in Toronto, he delivered a sermon called "Deconstructing God," revealing his disbelief in a theistic God.
She remembers that the members of the congregation hugged her later.
"Most of the congregation was in a similar theological place," said Debbie Ellis, a member of West Hill, where Mrs. Vosper was first hired in 1997.
While the church's policies are driven more by social justice than by theology, and its leadership supported abortion and same-sex union before it was legalized in Canada, its position still aroused an existential passion.
He received death threats, one attached to the main door of the church that said: "Do not let the witch live."
The local jurisdiction of the church ruled it "inadequate,quot; for the ministry, since she "does not believe in God, Jesus Christ or the Holy Spirit," and was about to be dismissed.
David Giuliano, the church leader from 2006 to 2009, compared Ms. Vosper with an Amazon manager who doesn't believe in online shopping. "I guess someone might have the skills to do it," he said. "But why would she want to?"
But Mrs. Vosper's congregation of agnostics and atheists joined her, and in November 2018, the local jurisdiction agreed that she could continue ministering to her congregation in the sandy east end of Toronto.
Since then, Ms. Vosper has slowly eliminated the traditional biblical language from her "weekly meetings,quot; on Sunday. Instead, he has put words and rituals that reflect the agreed beliefs of his congregation: love, justice, compassion, integrity, forgiveness.
Attending a service in West Hill United is feeling like you're watching a classic movie that has been dubbed into a different language.
Instead of the Lord's Prayer, the congregation recites the "Words of commitment," which Mrs. Vosper wrote with her husband, the musical director of the church. They stand up to sing humanistic hymns dedicated to peace and love that the two also wrote.
For her, close relationships between congregants is the definition of God.
"I see ourselves as rays of light between each of us, and that light is a source of strength and encouragement and courage and bravado sometimes and peace and healing," he said.
—Catherine Porter
For years he mocked him in the media controlled by the state of China for being fat, which is not the case, and denounced him more recently as a member of C.I.A. agent and member of a "gang of four,quot; led by the United States, allegedly responsible for orchestrating the protest movement in Hong Kong. He says they are not those things either.
That China has put so much energy into demonizing Jimmy Lai, 71, is a measure of his unique status as the only prominent businessman in Hong Kong who openly supports anti-government protests, routinely denounces the leader of the Communist Party Xi Jinping as a " dictator "and refuses follow other magnates by paying at least one symbolic bow to Beijing.
As the majority owner of Next Media Group, which publishes Next, a weekly magazine, and Apple Daily, a popular newspaper and website, Lai has provided a powerful and powerful platform for mostly young and leaderless protesters.
The Chinese Communist Party, which controls two newspapers in the city, has squeezed the revenues of both publications of Mr. Lai by pressing companies not to advertise, which has meant a loss of revenue per impression of approximately $ 44 million .
While all the other prominent tycoons in Hong Kong have remained silent about the protests or have issued statements full of communist-style jargon about the need to "resolutely stop the agitation," Mr. Lai has not only supported the protesters but also He has also joined them.
“The establishment hates my guts. They ask: "Why don't they let us earn money in peace?" They think I am a troublemaker, "he said, adding:" I am a troublemaker, but with a good conscience. "
It has caused more anger by encouraging President Trump, whom he describes as "the only one Play hard with China. This is the only thing that China understands. "
Born on the other side of the border in Guangdong Province, Mr. Lai fled to Hong Kong in a boat as a child and was a typical success story in the city then ruled by the British. She stayed away from politics and worked diligently to move from humble jobs as a weaver to become the main owner of Giordano, a successful chain of clothing stores.
The bloodshed of Tiananmen in 1989, he said, made him start thinking about politics and led him to establish Next Magazine the following year, a measure that quickly hurt his clothing business once he began writing insulting articles about leaders in Beijing
“I always hoped that China was changing and became a democracy. I was wrong. It was an illusion, ”he said.
In retaliation, Chinese authorities began closing their Giordano clothing stores on the continent. He realized that he had to sell or take care of his tongue. He sold everything but his belongings in the media for almost $ 320 million.
That experience, he said, helped him understand why so many of his magnates follow the Beijing line. "As a businessman, you cannot face the regime," he said.
Many entrepreneurs, he says, do not believe in their own statements against protesters, but feel they have no choice but to show their support for Beijing. This, he said, is understandable but also a mistake because China's leaders "know that once they intimidate you, they can always intimidate you."
–Andrew Higgins
Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of the first mayors of Afghanistan, has said she hopes to be killed.
However, she does not keep a low profile.
After taking office in March in Maidan Shar, a city of 35,000 inhabitants in the province of Wardak in Afghanistan, they put a banner with her name, a picture of her with a bright red scarf and the slogan of her campaign against garbage : "Let's continue our clean city,quot;.
Ms. Ghafari is very aware that she is at the forefront of the struggle for women's rights in Afghanistan, at a time when The US peace talks with the Taliban make Afghans think about what could happen if ultraconservative insurgents participate in the country's management again.
"My job is to make people believe in women's rights and women's power," he said. wrote on twitter.
Ms. Ghafari is not the first woman to assume a traditionally masculine job in the patriarchal society of Afghanistan. But she has one of the most difficult positions imaginable. Wardak is a particularly conservative province, where Taliban support is widespread.
Ms. Ghafari was appointed in the summer of 2018 by the President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani. But after a disastrous first day as mayor, his term was delayed for months.
After arriving at work that July day, his office was beset by angry men who brandished sticks and rocks. He had to be escorted by a squad of paramilitaries.
"That was the worst day of my life," he said.
"Don't come back," the protesters teased when she left.
Ms. Ghafari left the city, but not in silence. "I was screaming so much that I lost my voice," he said. She went directly to the presidential palace in Kabul.
"I told them that I would claim my right to office if I had to set myself on fire in front of the palace," he said. "It was not an idle threat."
It took nine months, but Ms. Ghafari finally managed to return, and the journalists paid a visit to Maidan Shar to see her in action.
She took a group of municipal cleaners to distribute plastic garbage bags for her clean city campaign. In the bazaar, a crowd of men and boys gathered as soon as she appeared.
Trash was scattered all over the streets, but most refused to carry a garbage bag. Ms. Ghafari stood firm, demanding that people take the free bags and use them. "It's our city. We should keep it clean," he shouted. "I can't do this without your help."
Daughter of a high school teacher and a colonel of Afghan special forces, Ghafari said he had never expected to work in government. She earned her bachelor's degree in India and was studying for her master's degree in economics when, during a visit to her home last year, her family encouraged her to take a civil service exam.
He was back in India when a friend called: Mr. Ghani's office had announced on Facebook that Ms. Ghafari had been appointed mayor.
"I didn't think I could get this job, because I'm a person without political power or gold," he said. "But when I did, I knew I wanted to be here and try to change society."
Ms. Ghafari's obstinacy has reluctantly earned respect. At a meeting in the governor's office, about a road project she defended, there was a glimmer of support.
"Give him some credit," said one of the men present. "That project stopped for 12 years, and she is here for a month and restarts. She may be a woman, but she is powerful."
–Fatima Faizi and Rod Nordland