The atheist preacher. The thorn on the side of Beijing. The mayor awaiting his murder.

While all the other prominent tycoons in Hong Kong have remained silent about the protests or have issued statements full of communist-style jargon about the need to "resolutely stop the agitation," Mr. Lai has not only supported the protesters but also He has also joined them.

“The establishment hates my guts. They ask: "Why don't they let us earn money in peace?" They think I am a troublemaker, "he said, adding:" I am a troublemaker, but with a good conscience. "

It has caused more anger by encouraging President Trump, whom he describes as "the only one Play hard with China. This is the only thing that China understands. "

Born on the other side of the border in Guangdong Province, Mr. Lai fled to Hong Kong in a boat as a child and was a typical success story in the city then ruled by the British. She stayed away from politics and worked diligently to move from humble jobs as a weaver to become the main owner of Giordano, a successful chain of clothing stores.

The bloodshed of Tiananmen in 1989, he said, made him start thinking about politics and led him to establish Next Magazine the following year, a measure that quickly hurt his clothing business once he began writing insulting articles about leaders in Beijing

“I always hoped that China was changing and became a democracy. I was wrong. It was an illusion, ”he said.

In retaliation, Chinese authorities began closing their Giordano clothing stores on the continent. He realized that he had to sell or take care of his tongue. He sold everything but his belongings in the media for almost $ 320 million.