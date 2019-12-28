The 20-year relationship timeline of Joe and Teresa Giudice was full of rumors and cheating scandals before their separation

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Royal Housewives of New Jersey the stars Joe and Teresa Giudice had separated after 20 years of marriage, but there were not many people who were surprised by the news. Joe and Teresa have had some serious challenges in their relationship in recent months due to Joe's deportation drama, which sparked many rumors of breaking up. But, their problems actually began a long time ago.

Joe and Teresa met throughout their lives before becoming husband and wife on October 23, 1999, when they were both 27 years old. The couple did not take long to start a family, since they welcomed their daughter Gia in January 2001.

His family continued to grow in October 2004 when his second daughter Gabriella arrived, and in February 2006 his daughter Milania was born.

When Teresa was pregnant with her fourth daughter, Audriana, Bravo added her and Joe to the original cast of Royal Housewives of New Jersey in 2009, and the first season premiered on May 12 of that year. Only four months after the premiere, Teresa gave birth to Audriana.

But, living their lives in front of the cameras quickly proved to be a challenge for Teresa and Joe's relationship. And it wasn't long before rumors spread that Joe was cheating on the former family nanny who turned out to be his secretary.

In the Rhonj At a meeting in October 2012, Jacqueline Laurita revealed that Teresa had told her that she met Joe when she had someone at her desk in her office, and that Teresa had "caught him with the secretary, the nanny."

Despite the rumors and accusations of infidelity, Joe and Teresa renewed their vows almost 12 years after their wedding. Teresa told him Weekly contact I was happy at their second wedding because marriage means for better or worse, and everything they had been through made them stronger.

"I wanted to show my daughters that marriage is really important, like being faithful to each other," Teresa said.

However, the renewal of the vote did not stop the rumors of deception. In fact, they got worse, as numerous reports claim that Joe was having multiple issues. A source said at the time that Teresa comes from an Italian religious family that doesn't believe in divorce, but things had gotten so bad that she was considering leaving Joe.

It was around this time that Joe and Teresa's legal problems began. In July 2013, they were charged and faced 39 charges, including bankruptcy fraud, bank fraud and electronic fraud. At first, the couple pleaded not guilty and tried to fight the charges, but in March 2014 they decided to plead guilty and reach an agreement.

Teresa ended up with a 15-month sentence in federal prison, and Joe received 41 months. However, they did not have to serve their sentences at the same time, since the court agreed that one of the parents should be with the children.

Teresa went to prison first in January 2015. Then, after serving 11 months and was released, Joe appeared in a federal prison in March 2016. When Teresa was in prison, rumors of infidelity surrounding Joe continued. A source said Joe saw a girl named Jamie Jackson in Atlantic City, but denied the accusation.

When Joe began serving his sentence, the separation took a toll on Teresa.

"He was, and still is, very angry with Joe for putting his family in this position," a source said in 2017. "He was on top of his success when everything fell apart." They went on a fabulous vacation and had beautiful cars and jewelry and, most importantly, their freedom. Joe ruined all that. He doesn't visit Joe in jail as often as he used to. "

Finally, rumors of infidelity began to follow Teresa, and the sources began to assert in October 2017 that he was planning to divorce Joe when he was released from prison.

"People think I would never leave Joe. But that is not the case. If things with Joe are not good … between us when I get home, our relationship would definitely end," Teresa wrote in her book Standing strong.

After a judge ordered Joe's deportation in October 2018, the cameras captured Teresa several times with Blake Schreck, a man 20 years younger than her. And in the Rhonj In early 2019, Teresa hinted that the marriage was over because she couldn't handle a long distance relationship.

Finally, when Joe was released from ICE custody in October 2019, he had to move to Italy to await the decision on his deportation appeal. And when Teresa and her daughters visited him in November, the couple reportedly decided it was time to officially separate and move on.

“Teresa and Joe separated, but everyone saw it coming. No one is really surprised, ”a source revealed. "Even his daughters knew what was coming and his recent trip to Italy had to do with spending quality time together and discussing the real problem in question: they were separating."

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey Air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



