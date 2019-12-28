The 10 best sporting events of 2019 in the Middle East and North Africa | News

It has been a year of historical achievements in sports in the Middle East and North Africa, on and off the field.

From the first victory of Qatar in the Asian Cup to Iran, which allowed women to attend a men's soccer game after decades, there was a lot to celebrate and talk about.

When we reach the finish line for 2019, Al Jazeera reviews some of the most notable sporting moments in the region.

1. Qatar wins the first Asian football title

In a tournament that was played in the context of a regional political dispute, the Qatar national soccer team challenged the odds and exceeded expectations in the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.

The Maroons surprised all four times Japan 3-1 champions in the final on February 1 by lifting their first trophy in the continental tournament.

The Qatar soccer team was welcomed by a hero in Doha after their triumphant Asian Cup campaign (Sorin Furcoi / Al Jazeera)

They also beat Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on the road to the title.

Qatari striker Almoez Ali set a record nine goals in the Asian Cup to go home with the best player award.

2. BeoutQ: Saudi-Qatari piracy row

Off the field, a two-year transmission chain between beIN Sports in Qatar and a Saudi pirate channel beoutQ deepened.

Several football bodies, including the world governing body of FIFA football and UEFA of Europe, took legal action in Saudi Arabia against the pirate team.

In September, an Arab investigation by Al Jazeera revealed the exact location of the beoutQ headquarters in the al-Qirawan district of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Since 2017, beIN Media Group, which has the exclusive rights to broadcast important international sporting events to the MENA region, has been a victim of beoutQ, which has been stealing its signal by transmitting it as its own, complete with overlaid logos on the air.

3. Golden year for Liverpool Salah

It was a memorable year for the Liverpool English football club, as well as for its star striker Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian footballer reached a historic feat of 50 goals in the Premier League for his team, becoming the eighth Liverpool player to join the elite club.

But its half century came in only 69 games, three less than Fernando Torres, the fastest to date.

The 27-year-old also directed the Reds to his sixth European Champions League title in June and to his first FIFA Club World Cup trophy in Qatar in December.

4. Algeria wins the African Cup of Nations

Algeria won its first African trophy in 1990 (Suhaib Salem / Reuters)

In July, the national football team of Algeria ended a drought period of 29 years to succeed in the African Cup of Nations for the second time.

The North African side, led by former Algerian international player Djamel Belmadi, beat Senegal 1-0 in the final in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.

5. The rise of Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur, from Tunisia, reached 51st highest in his career, the highest for any Arab tennis player.

The 25-year-old Tunisian resident also participated in the third round of the US Open in September, matching her best performance at the Grand Slam level.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns a shot during his third round women's singles match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at the US Open 2019 (Mike Stobe / Getty Images / AFP)

6. Qatar Mutaz Barshim bags jump in gold

Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim successfully defended his high jump title at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

It was the first time that the international biennial competition was held in the Middle East.

Mutaz Essa Barshim celebrates after winning the high jump to 7-9 1/4 (2.37m) during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports / Reuters)

The event also featured a challenging debut for the midnight marathon, in which 28 runners and 18 men could not finish the race under intense heat and high humidity levels.

7. Iranian women attend a historic football match

For the first time in almost 40 years, Iranian women were allowed to freely attend a men's soccer game in the capital, Tehran.

More than 3,000 female fans watched of a special section only for women at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran as his national men's team beat Cambodia 14-0 in a World Cup qualifying match

Iranian women cheer during the qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup between Iran and Cambodia at Azadi Stadium in Tehran (Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA-EFE)

The doors opened a month after the death of Iranian women's football fan Sahar Khodayari, nicknamed "Blue Girl,quot; due to the colors of the club she supported.

The 29-year-old girl died from her injuries after catching fire in front of a Tehran court when she learned that she could be jailed for trying to sneak into a stadium disguised as a man.

8. The Bahrain handball team qualifies for Tokyo 2020

For the first time, the Bahraini men's handball team qualified for the Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo next year.

They beat South Korea 34-29 in the final of the Asian handball rankings to reserve their spot.

This is the first Olympic qualification in any team sport for the island nation.

Bahrain returned from a half-time deficit to defeat South Korea in the final in Doha (Andreas Gebert / Reuters)

9. Egyptian squash players crowned world champions

Egypt continued to dominate the squash courts, with world number two Nour El Sherbini capturing its fourth world title in Cairo and Tarek Momen winning the men's event in Doha.

World number one Ali Farag of Egypt won five tournaments, including his second US Open title in October.

Egypt also defeated England to retain the World Squash Championship title for men's teams in Washington, DC.

Nour The Sherbini of Egypt won the final of the CIB Women's World Championship 2019/2020 in Cairo (Pedro Costa Gomes / CIB Egypt – Squash / AFP Tournament)

10. Arabian Gulf Cup: Bahrain Inaugural Trophy

In December, those from below Bahrain won the Persian Gulf Cup, organized by Qatar, for the first time in the 49-year history of the regional soccer tournament.

They knocked out the winner ten times Kuwait and a senior Iraqi team before the victory against the three-time champion Saudi Arabia in the final in Doha.

Bahrain was finally able to break through after finishing second four times (Showkat Shafi / Al Jazeera)

There was additional attention in the eight-nation biennial tournament this year after teams from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates reversed a previous decision to boycott the event for a two-year diplomatic dispute with the hosts.

Despite airspace restrictions, since June 2017, the teams from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain flew directly to Doha.

Airplanes loaded with Bahraini football fans also arrived, flying through Kuwait, before the semi-final and the final of their team.