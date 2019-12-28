Thai Navy SEAL dies of blood infection one year after rescue

BANGKOK – A Thai Navy SEAL that was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their soccer coach from a flooded cave died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said.
First-class noncommissioned officer Bayroot Pakbara was receiving treatment, but his condition worsened after the infection spread to his blood, according to an announcement on the Royal Thai Navy's Facebook page.
It is the second navy diver who lost his life in the high-profile operation that saw the children and the coach drawn from the depths of the northern cave complex, where they were trapped for two weeks in June and July last year.
Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan died while refueling the oxygen tanks on July 6, 2018.
According to the Bangkok Post, Petty Officer Bayroot was buried Friday at the Talosai Mosque in the southern province of Satun. Local media quoted his mother as saying that her son had entered and left the hospital since the cave rescue.
The boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave complex after soccer practice and were quickly caught by the increase in flooding. Despite a massive search, the children spent nine nights lost in the cave before being seen by an expert diver. It would be another eight days before everyone was safe.
A team of expert divers guided each of the children out of the cave on special stretchers. The operation required placing oxygen boats along the path where divers maneuvered dark, tight and twisted corridors full of muddy water and strong currents.