Clemson's wide receiver, Tee Higgins, left the Tigers College Football Playoff game against Ohio State on Saturday after suffering a possible head or neck injury.

Higgins shook when he jumped on a Trevor Lawrence pass in the first quarter. An Ohio state defender ripped off his helmet before landing out of bounds.

STATE OF CLEMSON-OHIO: live score updates, highlights

Higgins then walked to Clemson's locker room with a coach to be examined.

This article will be updated.