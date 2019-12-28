Teddi Mellencamp wants you to help her name her third addition to the family!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Naming your offspring is not easy! That said, Teddi Mellencamp would love to receive help from his followers when it comes to choosing the perfect name for his baby!

As fans know, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently waiting and doesn't have much time to choose a nickname.

Fortunately, he has managed to reduce it to four, but, of course, he only needs one!

That's where your fans come in! Teddi turned to social networks to reveal the four options and ask people to vote for the one they like the most!

Next to a photo showing her belly, the mother shared that she and her husband Edwin Arroyave could not decide between Presley, Shay, Selena and Dove for their third child together.

‘Sound with your favorite and why! We are a divided house. 💕👶, ’she wrote.

The two are also parents of another daughter named Slate, who is 7 years old and a son, Cruz, 5.

As for Arroyave, he also had another daughter with an ex, Isabella, 11.

The happy news they were waiting for again was shared in September.

Later that same month, they also revealed the genre during a party.

Teddi, of course, documented the great revelation and shared it on social media, writing next to the post: "It's a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited in any way, since @tedwinator, the boys and I have the blessing of having a healthy baby regardless of gender. Although I promised Cruz that he could help her name her, so I'm not sure she is too excited to be called "Catboy,quot; Arroyave. 😜. '

So what is your favorite name for the girl not yet born?


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Victim of the state of Ohio from bad calls, mistakes in Playoff's defeat against Clemson

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
No. 2 Ohio State lost 29-23 against No. 3 Clemson in the semifinal of the college football qualifier at the...
Read more

LeBron James scores 21 points while Los Angeles Lakers break a losing streak of four games | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Seven bodies found in an alleged North Korean ship on the island of Japan | North Korea News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The severely decomposed bodies of seven people were found in an alleged North Korean fishing vessel that arrived on a Japanese island, a coast...
Read more

What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Patriots will try to secure a top spot in the AFC playoff group while receiving the Dolphins in Week...
Read more

Gervonta Davis defeats Yuriorkis Gamboa to remain the WBA lightweight world champion

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
TSR Sports: Boxer Gervonta Davis continues to wear her crown as the lightweight world champion of the World Boxing Association after her victory over...
Read more
©