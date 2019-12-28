Taliban attack at the base of the Afghan army kills 10 soldiers | News

%MINIFYHTMLdfbab566fa90eee0b2c28d1a98cfaab89% %MINIFYHTMLdfbab566fa90eee0b2c28d1a98cfaab810%

At least 10 Afghan soldiers have died in a Taliban attack against a military base in the southern province of Helmand, authorities said.

The Taliban dug a tunnel at the base, located in the volatile Sangin district, and exploded it before their fighters attacked the complex, Nawab Zadran, spokesman for the 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan, told the agency on Saturday. AFP news.

"There were 18 soldiers at the base at the time of the attack that provided security to the people of Sangin. Four soldiers were injured and four bravely rejected the Taliban attack," he said.

Provincial spokesman Omar Zawak confirmed the attack and said the soldiers were killed by the powerful explosion inside the base.

In a statement sent to the media, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban have increased their attacks in recent days at the bases and checkpoints of the Afghan army in different provinces.

On Thursday, a similar attack killed six Afghan soldiers when a Taliban suicide bomber detonated his car loaded with explosives in front of an army complex in the northern province of Balkh.

Another attack on a checkpoint in Balkh province killed at least seven Afghan soldiers on Tuesday.

On Monday, an American soldier died in combat in the northern province of Kunduz. The Taliban said they were behind a fatal road attack that attacked US and Afghan forces in Kunduz.

Deadly violence continues to affect Afghanistan, even when the United States and the Taliban negotiate talks aimed at reducing the US military footprint in the country in exchange for combatants guaranteeing a better security situation.