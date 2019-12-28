Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder – summary and statistics

Tom Curran beat Alex Hales in a Big Bash Super Over when the Sydney Sixers beat Thunder city rivals since the last ball of the game.

Hales needed to crush Curran's final delivery by six for Thunder to beat Sixers' total of 16-2, but he could only move away for four after keeping his side in the game by hitting the previous ball by six.

Curran, who conceded only five runs of his first four balls in the Super Over, played a stellar role throughout the day for the Sixers, both with the bat and the ball, although he was out of the first ball of the Super Over of the Sixers

The sailor from Surrey and England claimed two wickets at Thunder & # 39; s 149-8, including Hales by 32, and then hit an undefeated 35 of 17 when Sixers made 149-7.

Curran reached the fold with Sixers that required 40 of 21 balls with five wickets in his hand and proceeded to hit the first three deliveries he faced, launched by South African Chris Morris, by four.

The 24-year-old hit Morris against the fence again in the penultimate and then threw Chris Tremain by six over the deep midwicket from the final ball on the 20th.

The Sixers needed six of the two final balls, but they scored five to tie the game in regulation time with Curran hitting the penultimate ball by four and pulling one of the last before it ran out.

The Sixers' victory after the Super Over leaves them at the top of the table after five games with a Thunder one point behind in the second, although with a game in hand.