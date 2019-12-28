Swizz Beatz threatens Baby Mamas with a gun after a fight with Ex Jahna Sebastion

Instagram

Swizz Beatz sneaks into a gun threat against his breasts baby in a video of him and his mother after his recent altercation with the mother of his daughter Nicole.

Up News Info –

Swizz beatz He warned his breasts baby in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. It was a video of him and his mother dancing. He seemed innocent enough, but the title raised his eyebrows when he apparently referred to the .40 caliber pistol. "These BMs are playing with me as my mom doesn't have 40 at all times. BX," he wrote.

<br />

His warning came about a week after his ex Jahna Sebastian, the mother of his daughter, called his wife Alicia Keys for allegedly manipulating Jahna's daughter, Nicole. Jahna accused Alicia of forcing Nicole to call her "umi", which means mother in Arabic, and bribed the child with material things.

Jahna also said that Alicia tried to "overwrite what the mother [Jahna] allows or does not allow the child to do on social media, for example, without the mother's consent."

Swizz replied: "No one forced Nicole to call them as she chose to call her UMI! I won't let any of my children do things they don't want, period!" He added: "We just talked on the phone and you didn't have any of this to say, you were sweet and kind! You know my number, if you have a problem, call me!"

Jahna argued: "Every time I talk about these problems with you, you never listen, scream and try to shut up. At least, try to listen to the other side as an adult. It can't always be so one-sided."

She complained about Alicia again, "Why doesn't your wife call me as an adult or at least answer my text messages or calls, and you always chase me with shouts behind me every time I try to communicate with her? Isn't she an adult? However, you were never happy to talk to Mashonda or Nichole, Nasir's mother. "

Swizz Beatz has five children. In addition to sharing a daughter with Jahna Sebastian, he has a son with his ex-wife. Mashonda Tifrere, another son with Nichole Levy, and two other children with his current wife Alicia Keys.