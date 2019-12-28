Swizz Beatz and his mother participate in a Christmas dance and cast some shadow after the drama of their baby mom

# Roommates, Swizz Beatz has had a few days full of drama to say the least. Earlier this week, one of her baby moms, Jahna Sebastian, set social networks on fire and was enraged by Alicia Keys' behavior as her daughter's stepmother. Swizz quickly intervened and defended his wife, but by the aspect of his latest publication, things are far from over.

As we reported earlier, Jahna Sebastian made several statements about Alicia Keys's relationship with her daughter Nicole. To summarize her problems with Alicia, Jahna said she did not appreciate Alicia supposedly buying her daughter an iPhone and controlling it without Jahna's permission. He also questioned his daughter calling Alicia "Umi,quot;, which is the Arabic word for mother.

Once Swizz heard about Jahna's complaint, he quickly called her for not expressing her problems with him and Alice in private.

Then he posted the following message to clarify things:

“First of all, Nicole doesn't have her own phone! 2nd, that's my phone that I don't use so I can call you instead of you calling my phone looking for her. Third, nobody forced Nicole to call them as she chose to call her UMI! I won't let any of my children do things I don't want, period! 4h, we just talked on the phone and you had none of this to say, you were sweet and kind! You already know my number, if you have no problems, call me! Leave it now! "

Fast forward to the present and Swizz and his mother have a message for their babies moms who want to start the drama. In a short video posted on Instagram, Swizz is seen dancing with his mother and gave a warning with the following title:

"These BMs that play with me like my mother don't have 40 at all times. BX."

Welp, there you go.

