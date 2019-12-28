Swae Lee's girlfriend, Marlie, hits the rapper and offers him 20,000 to kill him

Instagram

Marlie Ortiz tells her Instagram followers that she wanted to hire someone to kill Rae Sremmurd's star after a hot altercation in the driveway.

Swae lee and his intermittent girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz They were having a hot altercation in the driveway. I was so angry that I wanted to hire someone to kill him. "Someone who kills him, I got 20k in cash for you," he told his fans.

Marlie posted videos of his fight on Instagram, calling him a "tramp" and saying he tried to take out the windows of his car. Then he said hotly: "Goodbye, getting your fucking king Uber b *** h," when the 26-year-old hip-hop artist climbed into his car with a driver ready to leave.

Marlie quickly backed away when the video of her threat to kill the rapper went viral. She said: "I was angry and I didn't say anything I said. We're fine now, you can relax [love]."

"I vomited," she also published this story. "Update I woke up naked and confused by this drunk GRWM LMAO." He then tagged Swae Lee, claiming that the rapper abandoned her while she was intoxicated. "And @swaelee you left me drunk [laughs emojis]," he wrote.

This was not the first time Marliesia Ortiz threatened to kill someone. In 2012, 13-year-old Marlie was arrested on some extremely serious criminal charges. She and two other teenagers who lived in the same house of the group were accused of conspiring to kill their adoptive mother. All this was revealed to the police by a fourth girl who lived in the same house but was not involved in the plot.

Marlie and the other two girls allegedly became ballistic after their telephone privileges were revoked for violating the house rules. When her adoptive mother locked herself in her room, two of the girls threw objects at the bedroom door to attract her while the other turned a garden shovel. According to reports, they planned to stab her with the shovel and then throw her body into a park.

Swae Lee's relationship with Marlie has been full of dramas. He gave the rap star a header and was arrested in September. She also chased him with a car in another incident.

Earlier this year, Marlie got angry when the Rae Sremmurd It is rumored that the star Kimora Lee Simmonsthe daughter of Ming Lee Simmons and attacked Ming on social networks. Ming's sister Aoki Lee Simmons quickly jumped in defense of his brother.

The rapper was apparently embarrassed by Marlie's antics when he apologized to Kimora. "Hey, I just write to apologize if I came here out of the flawed approach to the previous state of affairs and having that disproportionate particularly along with the participation of your daughters," he said in a text message. Kimora took a screenshot, posted online and wrote: "What a nice young man, of course, we accept your apologies and send you love."

This made Marlie even more angry. When he sent her a text message and tried to explain that he simply didn't want any drama, she ignored him and replied on Instagram: "A person who plays on both sides is also an enemy."