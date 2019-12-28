Swae Lee talks while his mother urges him to get rid of GF for threatening to kill him

%MINIFYHTMLc17bb3c9f441933caab56ae0e06405209% %MINIFYHTMLc17bb3c9f441933caab56ae0e064052010%

After his mother tells him to leave his abusive girlfriend, Rae Sremmurd's star tells his followers that he is single, but Marliesia Ortiz insists they are still together.

Mama Sremmurd entered the chat as Swae leegirlfriend from time to time Marliesia Ortiz He offered his followers 20k to be killed. The rapper's mother urged him to leave Marlie after the couple's recent altercation. "Many women with a real career who would love to go out with you …" he wrote on Instagram.

In a screenshot of his text message to Swae Lee, his mother said: "I love you son … we have to talk about why you are allowing an Instagram to mistreat you and keep attracting you. Their actions are dangerous for you and for everyone around you.Your destruction of your property alone, as well as an attempt to put a blow to your life should give you federal time.I care about you and I don't want you to lose your life and / or everything behind a tramp a * * b *** h ".

In a new post, the rapper confirmed that he is no longer dating Marlie. "I'm sooo cute for the drama," he wrote. "I've been ALONE for a minute, I have my eyes on something. I'm the type of n *** a who does all my romance behind the scenes, not on camera ………. has been like that for one minute [broken heart]. "

He added: "Instagram has a strange way of deceiving people. Some of the things that were advertised didn't speak to me or represent me well, but don't worry, I'll clear things up soon … PS X CLOUT IS ONE HELL! See you, I'm flying to Atlanta for my brother, ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡

However, Marlie said they are still together. When the rapper's mother issued a warning, "@marlie if someone touches my son, I'll put a bullet to your head myself," Marlie responded with "Come do it," before saying that Swae Lee booked a flight to Atlanta to join him.

Online disputes between the two women intensified when Swae Lee's mother called Marlie "little adoptive girl," saying that her out-of-control behaviors were the result of having no parents and growing up in a foster home.

Swae Lee's mother calls Marlie

Marlie returned the applause to the older woman, accusing her of leaving Swae Lee and her brother when they were young and saying that was the reason why the rapper did not know what love was. She added: "I'm not ashamed to be in a foster home, there's nothing wrong with that and if you think there's something wrong with that you're sick."

Swae Lee tells her mother to stop entertaining Marlie

While the two women were still involved in a war of words, Swae Lee left a comment on her mother's Instagram. "Don't entertain this," wrote a quick note.