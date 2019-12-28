Suri Cruise is the vivid image of Katie Holmes in a rare selfie with mom

Wenn

In the black and white image that the student of & # 39; Dawson & # 39; s Creek & # 39; Share on Instagram, you can see her curled up with her 13-year-old daughter while they both smile at the camera.

Suri Cruise It has become a vivid image of her mother actress. A day after Christmas Katie Holmes She turned to Instagram Story to show how similar they looked when she took a black and white selfie of herself with her 13-year-old daughter.

The rare post captured the mother-daughter duo with a smile as they snuggled together. A day before, the former "Dawson's torrent"The star became playful with her Christmas publications. In one with a snowman ornament hanging from a Christmas tree, she wrote:" Happy Holidays! "Another saw her covering her eyes with a Santa hat.

The December 26 post was not the first time Katie shared about Suri on social media, but the last time she treated fans with her daughter was March 23. At that time, he published a photo that was taken of his trip to Moria refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece. Alongside the monochrome image of Suri playing with another child, he simply wrote, "#moriarefugeecamp", with several emojis at heart.

Suri is Katie's only daughter with her ex-husband Tom cruise. While she was notoriously private about the boy, Rachel Dawes of "The beginning of batman"He opened up about being a mother in an interview for the December issue of Elle U.K." I was happy to be a mother in my twenties, "he said.

"It's been nice that our ages fit together," explained the 41-year-old woman who gave birth to Suri at the age of 27. "How do I put this? Every age my son has had and my age at that time has been a good combination. We grew up together."

In another interview with Shape magazine, Katie revealed that her close bond with Suri led them to do things together. "Sometimes I exercise with my daughter. It just depends on the day. We have our routines and occasionally overlap," he said. "But I don't force her to exercise with me because I know it's silly."