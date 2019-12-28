Super League team of the decade | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML2a47e5acd10fce34d6952a5e89a2eba39% %MINIFYHTML2a47e5acd10fce34d6952a5e89a2eba310%





Danny McGuire and Jamie Peacock formed our Super League team of the decade

As the decade comes to an end, we gather a team of prominent players in each position of the last 10 years.

Super League has seen many stars rise to the top between 2010 and 2019, and we have created what we believe is the final combined XIII of that period.

Sky sports The rugby league experts Barrie McDermott, Brian Carney, Phil Clarke and Terry O & # 39; Connor have also given us their opinion to choose this side, and you can see which players formed the team below …

1. Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors / Catalans Dragons)

Honors of this decade: 3x Grand Final (2010, 2013, 2018), 2x Challenge Cup (2011, 2013), 4x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013), 1x Man of Steel (2012).

Tomkins began his career in the halves, but it was in the full-back where he really flourished for both the club and the country after being moved there at the beginning of the decade by then Wigan head coach Michael Maguire.

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "Simply put, a world-class talent that could unlock defenses with its attack creativity."

2. Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Honors of this decade: 2x Grand Final (2014, 2019), 1x Golden Boot Award (2018), 3x Super League Dream Team (2014, 2018, 2019).

Makinson broke into the scene with St Helens in 2011, playing in a Grand Final in his first season, and quickly established himself as one of the deadliest finalists in the Super League, not to mention becoming a pillar in Totally Wicked Stadium.

Terry O & # 39; Connor's opinion: "I have never seen anyone who can end up like him. He is as strong on the left as on the right, carrying the ball and very good coming out in yards, but the important thing about Tommy Makinson is that he can finish an attempt when he is running without space. "

3. Kallum Watkins (Leeds rhinos)

Honors of this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 2x Super League Dream Team (2014, 2015).

There was not going to be a fairytale ending for Watkins when he left the Rhinos in the middle of a difficult 2019 season for the NRL, but that should not downplay the incredible impact he had on Headingley during the club's glory years.

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "Before his injury, Kallum Watkins beat any opposing player in a one-on-one challenge and had the speed to finish from anywhere."

4. Mark Percival (St Helens)

Honors of this decade: 2x Grand Final (2014, 2019), 2x Super League Dream Team (2018, 2019).

Another player who graduated from the youth system to become an integral part of St Helens' success, filling in some big shoes in the process, Percival is approved by our team ahead of the incredibly consistent Michael Shenton of Castleford Tigers.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "Australian Matt Gidley had four outstanding seasons as Santo and seems to have found another world-class center right at his doorstep. I can be guilty of bias after seeing him score two attempts against Wigan in the play-offs, but he is one of my favorites ".

5. Ryan Hall (Leeds rhinos)

Honors of this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 3x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2012, 2014).

The fourth best scorer in the history of the Super League with 196, Hall is possibly the most prominent end of his generation and his terrified defenses in the competition throughout the decade before moving to Sydney Roosters in 2019.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "Didn't they used to call it WBW? That is not related to SBW, Sonny Bill Williams, but an acronym for Best Winner in the World. Join this team."

6. Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Honors of this decade: 3x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 1x Golden Boot Award (2012) 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2012).

An icon thanks to his ability, leadership qualities and being at the heart of one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition. The most successful Super League captain, the creator of record appearances (454) and the record point scorer (3,443) also felt equally comfortable with the lazy forward, but we have given him the substitute role ahead of Danny Brough and Rangi Chase.

Terry O & # 39; Connor's opinion: "I don't think there has been a better captain in the last years of the Super League. You talk about professionals in the sport, I would probably say that the other two only ones that could rival Kevin Sinfield in Super League history are Andy Farrell and Paul Sculthorpe – Both are double winners of the Man of Steel. That's where he is. "

7. Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos / Hull KR)

Honors of this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 2x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2015, 2017).

Another player who was part of the team's beating heart during the rhino's glory years, McGuire lowered the curtain of a stellar race by helping Hull Kingston Rovers avoid the decline in 2019. He is the top scorer in the competition with 247 also, surpassing the Wigan pillar, Thomas Leuluai, by the scrum half litter.

Brian Carney's opinion: "He stayed with Leeds after Sinfield, Leuluai and Peacock, and got another great final in 2017. In my opinion, he is a great player."

8. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves)

Honors of this decade: 2x Challenge Cup (2012, 2019), 3x Super League Dream Team (2012, 2014, 2016).

Recruited from Leigh Centurions in the Championship in 2011, Hill quickly settled in Warrington and has been leading from the front since he bowed the following year. The ring of the winners of the Grand Final of the Super League has eluded it, but it has still been one of the first outstanding ranks of the decade.

Brian Carney's opinion: "He was one of the main supporters in the Super League for a good five years. Alex Walmsley might be a little ahead of him now, but Hill pushes him for a place on this team."

9. James Roby (St Helens)

Honors of this decade: 2x Grand Final (2014, 2019), 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2014), 5x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2018).

Hull FC fans could present a compelling argument for the 2016 Man of Steel Danny Houghton, but the main pillar of the Saints, Roby, gets the No. 9 shirt on our team. A regular in the Dream Team and a rarity among today's prostitutes are often used to play the full 80 minutes.

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "They say that 71 percent of the world is covered with water, but the rest is covered by the incredible work rate of James Roby."

10. Jamie Peacock (Leeds Rhinos / Hull KR)

Honors of this decade: 3x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 3x Super League Dream Team (2013, 2014, 2015).

Peacock had already been a professional for 12 years in 2010, having accumulated numerous honors and international recognition, but continued to perform at a high level until his retirement and helped Leeds dominate the first part of the decade.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "Anyone named in the Dream Team 11 times in his career has to be there. He retired four years ago, but he was at his best more than any other striker that I can remember and won the national triplet in his last season,quot;. in Leeds in 2015. "

11. Ben Westwood (Warrington Wolves)

Honors of this decade: 1x Challenge Cup (2012), 3x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012)

The tough second row continued where he left Warrington in the first part of his career during this decade, earning international honors and remaining part of the team until he retired at the end of the 2019 campaign. Westwood makes the cut ahead of John Bateman and Gareth Ellis.

Brian Carney's opinion: "He is the original SBW. The beginning of the decade onwards saw the emergence of the Wolves in the Super League with Tony Smith. They have not yet lifted the trophy at Old Trafford, but Westwood is one of the reasons they have been in the conversation. "

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Honors of this decade: 4x Grand Final (2010, 2013, 2016 2018), 2x Challenge Cup (2011, 2013), 1x World Club Challenge (2017), 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2016), 2x Super League Dream Team (2015, 2019).

Farrell made his debut with Wigan in April 2010 and has since been almost present for the club. Much of the work he does often goes unnoticed, but his influence on the Cherry and White shirt cannot be underestimated and his list of honors underlines it.

Phil Clarke's opinion: "The most underrated player in the Super League. Wayne Bennett thinks he is not big enough internationally, but he would be the first player I would have in my Super League Fantasy Team by 2020."

13. Sean O & # 39; Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

Honors of this decade: 4x Grand Final (2010, 2013, 2016 2018), 2x Challenge Cup (2011, 2013), 1x World Club Challenge (2017), 7x Super League Dream Team (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018).

A true man of a single club, captain of the team and country of his hometown, as well as a regular in the annual Dream Team selections of the Super League. O & # 39; Loughlin has led by example over the past decade and has been at the forefront of all Wigan's triumphs during that period.

Terry O & # 39; Connor's opinion: "When I saw him break into the scene and play with him for the first time, you knew he was destined for great things. He is a strange player who is respected by everyone and I don't know anyone in the game who has bad words. Say about him,quot; .

Special recognition – Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos)

Honors of this decade: 4x Grand Final (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017), 2x Challenge Cup (2014, 2015), 1x World Club Challenge (2012), 1x Harry Sunderland Trophy (2011).

Everyone in the rugby league was surprised to learn that Burrow was diagnosed with motor neuron disease at the age of 37, but the way many have gathered to support him and his family underlines how widely respected is the midfielder or the prostitute. it was, not to mention being another key player in the glory years of Leeds.

Barrie McDermott's opinion: "Despite his tiny size, Rob was a giant on the field. He was the best game changer, and he won almost everything there is to win on an individual and team level. He was such a difficult player to tackle for opponents and one of the most difficult to play in the Super League. "