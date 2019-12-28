Summer Walker is impressed with these amazing Christmas gifts: watch the awesome videos

Summer Walker could have had the best Christmas of his life. Judging by the way she reacted in some videos she shared on her social media account, the woman is definitely more than impressed by the gifts she received.

"I have no words hahaha, I have never seen anything like this … .. I am impressed by the pumpkin from @londonondatrack,quot; Summer captioned one of the amazing videos.

Someone commented: ‘a love like this is a love that I long for. without thinking materialistically but with gestures, he is very healthy, "and another follower was also really impressed after what they saw:" Any man who plays Kem around you has a different level of love and respect for that woman. "

One commenter posted this: ‘LADIES! Not to be materialistic, but this shows that there are good men out there that will fill you with your love language, no matter what! "

Someone else said: ‘God loves you so much. The way his eyes light up when he looks at you "and one commentator published:" Any man who plays Kem around you has a completely different kind of respect for you. "

Another follower said: "She is so rigid that it is sad to be a little happier, this man did all this and bought you a car like wtfffffff,quot; I guess it's just me. "

A few days ago, it was revealed that Summer couldn't be more excited after receiving her Christmas present early.

Ad

She told her fans and supporters that she had a really tough year, and that she is happy that her work and effort are valued.



Post views:

0 0