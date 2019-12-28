Summer Walker gets $ 1 million in Christmas jewelry from her boyfriend!

Summer Walker could have had the best Christmas of any other celebrity. Her rapper / producer boyfriend London On Da Track gave her jewelry worth $ 1,000,000 for Christmas.

Summer shared with his fans the photos of his man pampering her with a diamond watch and a huge diamond necklace. Not a "chain,quot; but a necklace.

We love watching girls be spoiled by their men:

Summer is a singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. Until a few years ago, Summer worked as a businesswoman in her cleaning business, while undressing for a living. Then he decided to focus on music: he learned to play the guitar by watching tutorials on YouTube. And then he released his mixtape on Soundcloud.

Now she is one of the largest R,amp;B artists in the tiger world.

She is signed with LoveRenaissance and Interscope Records. His debut studio album, Over It was released on October 4, 2019, and quickly flew on the Billboard charts.