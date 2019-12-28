Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, seems to receive a new ass for Christmas! (Photos)

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, is going viral this morning. Some people point out that their body looks very different, especially their hips and butt.

And some suggest that Lori may have undergone a Brazilian butt lift.

A Brazilian buttock lift, or a BBL as it is commonly known. It is a surgical procedure in which doctors suck the fat from the stomach and thighs, and inject it into the back and hips of a woman.

