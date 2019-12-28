Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori, seems to receive a new ass for Christmas! (Photos)

Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, is going viral this morning. Some people point out that their body looks very different, especially their hips and butt.

And some suggest that Lori may have undergone a Brazilian butt lift.

A Brazilian buttock lift, or a BBL as it is commonly known. It is a surgical procedure in which doctors suck the fat from the stomach and thighs, and inject it into the back and hips of a woman.

The Kardashian sisters made BBL popular. Among them, the sisters have suffered more than a dozen BBL surgeries.

And now Lori fans are saying that her body is starting to look very Kardashian-ish.

In recent images, Lori's hips seem to protrude outward at an unusual angle, suggesting that she may have surgically altered her body.

Lori published this photo of her new body yesterday, and immediately began speculation of BBL:

On the contrary, this is what Lori’s body looked just a year ago: