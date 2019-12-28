Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker works well at the box office, but lags behind compared to the latest Jedi

The last installment of the Star Wars franchise, The rise of Skywalker, did not reach the success of its predecessor's box office, The last Jedi The Wrap reported that, although the film performed well at the national box office, it still did not reach the previous benchmark set by The last Jedi

Reportedly, the film earned $ 26.2 million on the second Friday of its screen time in theaters. The movie is scheduled to get $ 141.5 million in total over the weekend, including Christmas Day and the first week.

That said, however, The rise of Skywalker I wasn't far from The Last Jedi. Analysts and box office projections claim that the film will generate approximately $ 368.6 million in total, compared to The last Jedis $ 395 million in the United States.

It is worth noting that the movie's execution time also included Christmas Day, which was Wednesday. While the film has worked well at the national box office, critics were tougher with the film, including its supposedly convoluted plot, as well as the dialogue.

In fact, earlier this week, Jake Cannavale, who has a role in the web series, The Mandalorian, he turned to his Twitter account to criticize the new movie, complaining about the same problems that the main critics noticed, including the plot problems mentioned above and the use of the phrase, "by the way,quot;.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise has been divided into new movies since then The awakening of the force It came out in 2015. However, on Twitter, fans of the franchise took Jake to the task, calling him a "talentless trick,quot; among other pejorative people. Others accused him of hitting the movie just because of the influence.

As previously reported, Star Wars Originally a $ 190 million score was projected on its first weekend, which would make it the eighth highest grossing film on its first weekend.

Analysts said the Disney / Lucasfilms movie surpassed Age of Ultron too. At present, The rise of Skywalker It has a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the public rated it much higher, around 86%.



