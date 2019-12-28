South African starter Aiden Markram leaves for the rest of the England test series | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLf06c05d562b9e3837a7aa040179920da9% %MINIFYHTMLf06c05d562b9e3837a7aa040179920da10%





South African starter Aiden Markram will miss the rest of the series of tests against England with a fractured finger

Markram fractured the fourth finger of his left hand while he was batting on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion and will be absent for at least six weeks after surgery.

The medical director of Cricket South Africa, Dr. Shuaib Manjra, said: "After consulting with several specialists at hand, we came to the decision that the best result would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation.

"This would mean that unfortunately the rest of the series will be lost against England. We feel for Aiden that he worked extremely hard to overcome his previous hand fracture suffered in India to be ready for the test match."

Markram has just returned to his physical state after fracturing his right wrist by hitting a "solid object,quot; during the recent test tour of India.

The right made a score of 20 and two against England in Centurion.