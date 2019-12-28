Rory Burns hit a sixth half-century undefeated test to keep England in with the possibility of chasing an unlikely 376 to win the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The left-hander, who annulled a dismissal of lbw at six o'clock, was dropped by Rassie van der Dussen on the 20th and was 92 with the opening partner Dom Sibley (29), had no 77 strokes on the third day while England advanced to 121-1 to leave 255 races farther from their record chase.

England's search could be affected by health concerns for Captain Joe Root and Jos Buttler: Root spent periods of time off the field due to illness during the second innings of South Africa, while Buttler was in quarantine when Jonny Bairstow entered behind the stumps

South Africa remains firm favorites after accumulating 272 in its second inning thanks to Van der Dussen's first test, a series of other cameos and England playing bowling too short: Jofra Archer (5-102) claimed his third test run of five wicket but it was at six he runs over at 17.

Root's attack had reduced the Proteas to 72-4 by stumps on day two, the hosts were ahead 175 on stage, but Van der Dussen and night watchman Anrich Nortje (40) overturned any hope of fast portals. fifth wicket, as well as the Decision Review System.

England had left Nortje trapped behind Sam Curran on eight, only to have the call come back with repetitions showing that the delivery had touched the batter's shoulder and not the shoulder of his bat.

Van der Dussen, who hit wonderfully but would have run out of direct hits from Sibley and runner-up Zak Crawley, was the first man to fall, lbw to Archer for 51, as England claimed three wickets in 20 deliveries.

Archer forced Nortje to encircle Crawley in the short leg, while Stokes made Sibley catch Pretorius in the slide, although Quinton de Kock (34), who scored the first goal in South Africa's first hit with 95, hit Archer for six consecutive six on the side of the leg during an entrepreneurial cameo.

De Kock, who received an unpleasant blow to the fingers of a delivery of James Anderson who spat from the surface, walked after the interval after knocking down Stokes, while Archer completed his expensive five by the time Keshav Maharaj (11) beat Curran. Long leg

South Africa was 353 ahead at the time, with Philander having published 43 and 30 positions with De Kock and Maharaj respectively, and added another 22 with Kagiso Rabada (16th) before cutting Curran to Bairstow.

The burns, as he did in the first innings of England, successfully canceled an early exit, with Rabada lbw's call canceled with the follow-up of the ball showing that the delivery would have lost the stump of the leg, while Van der Dussen spilled it on the cord. The gardener jumped to his right.

Sibley was the only scalp in South Africa: the Warwickshire man caught and gaped by the Maharaj spinner after driving meekly on the back foot while Burns ended the day with Joe Denly (10th) in company.

Watch day four of the first Test between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30 am on Sunday.